Nobody is going to tell you it’s not important to be prepared for retirement in terms of money and security.
Those struggles and plans are well-documented.
When it comes to healthy living once people are ready to enjoy the final third of their lives, that’s where the message gets muddled.
Kathy Siker, who retired in 2012 after 40 years in the academic medical field, knew all too well the importance of staying busy, and not just sitting around, when it was time to relax and enjoy just simply living.
“I knew I needed to get busy,” the Pittsburgh native said.
So, after retirement, she began to pick up certifications in various stay-healthy exercise fields.
These days, leading classes as a volunteer at Bridgewater Retirement Community and the RMH Wellness Center, she’s known simply as the “Squat Queen.”
“Because it’s such a functional exercise,” she said with a laugh. Her classes, she said, are a way to stay healthy and stay connected. “Good for the body, good for the brain, good for the soul.”
That healthy brain, along with the body, is something Sarah Lock, senior vice president for policy and brain health with AARP, agrees with.
“It’s incredibly important,” Lock said. “Lots of people who retire don’t have something to look forward to and find it extremely depressing.”
That transition, difficult for some, can be made easier with plans to stay active and keep the mind working.
“Learn something new every day,” said Beth Bland, Valley Program for Aging Services’ director of senior services for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. “Games, puzzles, something to make sure your brain has to work every day.”
And, according to Lock, with the retired population rising, there’s a larger group of people volunteering across the county. The two, she said, go hand in hand.
“Older people have helped run athletic programs, helped work in soup kitchens,” she said.
It’s person power, she said, that’s much needed — benefiting the general population while also providing benefits for the retirees by keeping them from sitting at home.
“You keep your social connections so you’re not isolated or you’re not lonely,” Lock said.
She cites a volunteer who takes part in a program where retirees go into schools and help children learn to read before they reach the third grade.
“I can feel the cobwebs blowing out of my brain when I do this,” Lock recalled the volunteer saying. “That’s the thing, from a scientific point of view, it actually helps.”
Reading, Lock said, is a great way to keep your mind engaged despite being a solitary activity.
Bland agreed and talked about the importance of eating well to go along with a healthy post-career lifestyle.
“A lot of people like the Mediterranean diet,” she said, which integrates a variety of fruits, vegetables and grains along with using herbs and other seasonings to cut back on salt.
Additionally, Siker stresses the importance of balance, which she teaches in one of her classes.
“Helping develop an awareness of better posture,” she said. “Strengthening important muscles to sit and stand. Part of the aging process is we lose balance.”
It’s just like the old expression.
“If you don’t use it, you lose it,” she said.
