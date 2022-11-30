Jonathan Ernest’s mother likes to take credit for his profession, attributing his now-successful career in architecture to her purchasing the “Sims” computer games for him as a child.
“To an extent I think that was an influence,” Ernest said.
Ernest started his own consulting business in September 2018 before joining his current company, Monteverde Engineering and Design Studio, in 2019.
Monteverde helped formulate the city’s downtown 2040 master plan, a 20-step action plan approved in February that aims to improve the downtown with input from the community.
Ernest said his company tried to hear from all community members during its research, not just daily downtown visitors.
“But also those who don’t visit — what was preventing them from coming down?” Ernest said.
The 31-year-old landscape architect said Harrisonburg does a good job of being transparent with residents on how it’s doing. Ernest likes to be transparent about how he’s doing as well.
Ernest fights daily with chronic health issues, which flared up in 2018 and made this year his most difficult. However, his diagnosis has not stopped him from working.
“I’m blessed with every normal day I feel and try to take advantage of it,” Ernest said.
Ernest’s wife, Katilin, is an elementary school teacher at Lacey Spring Elementary and McGaheysville Elementary. While their jobs are different, the two share a similar mission to break down barriers for others.
In 2014, Ernest traveled to Uganda with Engineering Ministries International to help expand a college in Namugongo, right outside the country’s capital of Kampala. The following year, he traveled to Kibuye, Burundi, in east Africa to help with a 20-year master plan for a local hospital.
Locally, Ernest serves on the board of directors for Mercy House, the design committee for Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and the board development committee for On the Road Collaborative.
Ernest wants to tackle a multitude of issues in the city — such as homelessness, street improvements and the local foster care system. And he sometimes works on them outside office hours.
The Ernests fostered twice in 2019 and 2020, and the couple plan to foster in the future. The two share morals shaped by their faith. Ernest attends Aletheia Church in Harrisonburg.
Ernest said he accredits his strength to Christ — but it is made tangible by his family, church and fellow employees at Monteverde.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.