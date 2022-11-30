Technically, Jodie Turner has worked for Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway for 18 years.
But the third-generation funeral director and now co-owner of Grandle Funeral Home says he’s been around the business his whole life.
A 2007 graduate of Broadway High School and 2009 graduate from Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service in Atlanta, Turner said he chose the profession to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps.
After being in Atlanta, there was no doubt in Turner’s mind that he wanted to come back to his hometown in Rockingham County.
“It’s always nice to come back to a small town,” said Turner, 33, of Broadway.
A normal day for Turner includes a little bit of everything. He said he makes arrangements for services and helps the deceased’s loved ones, works to process the death certificate, and completes organizational and secretarial duties.
“It’s helping the community and folks in their deepest, darkest times,” Turner said.
Outside of the funeral home, Turner is an active member of the Broadway Lions Club, and the Sunset Drive United Methodist Church.
“He works hard for his family business,” according to a nomination supporting Turner for the Shenandoah Valley Business Journal’s 10 Under 40. “He cares about his community and wants to always give back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.