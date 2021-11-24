Megan Argenbright thought she wanted to be a lawyer when she was growing up. As one of four siblings her mother was always commenting on the fact that she was "constantly fighting other people's battles."
But when the now 37-year-old was in high school in New Kent, she had the option to take accounting as an elective. The accounting elective was taught by a certified public accountant, which Argenbright said "just wouldn't happen today."
But the opportunity changed her career trajectory and she attended James Madison University for both her undergraduate and graduate degrees. Argenbright got a job at Brown Edwards in Harrisonburg out of college and has been there for 15 years.
One aspect of her job that takes her to towns and cities across the state is her role as a governmental auditor. Cities, towns and school divisions have to submit to auditing every year, and Argenbright is one of those individuals who carries them out and then presents them to the corresponding governing board.
"Going to council meetings and presenting is one of the exciting parts," Argenbright said of her job.
Jeff Smith, who works with Argenbright, said she is also the past treasurer and current member of the organization committee for the Explore More Discovery Museum.
"Megan is a natural leader in our office and has come up through the ranks starting at intern and ending up the managing partner of our Harrisonburg office. She excels at achieving a successful work-life balance as a working mom while still being in charge of some of the firm's largest audits," he said.
Argenbright lives in Waynesboro and has a 10-year-old daughter, Gwen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.