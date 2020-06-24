Your training program may be incomplete. Training is an essential part of building your culture, but many organizations don’t understand how comprehensive it should be. Culture building should be integrated into your training program in order to get the most out of your training dollars. Otherwise you are throwing money away.
Training is not expensive: lack of training is expensive. Take The Container Store, for example. They provide their employees with more than 10 times the amount of training their industry average provides. And they pay their employees significantly more than the industry average. And yet their employees have only one-tenth of the industry turnover rate.
The Container Store training program serves to create a culture where employees want to stay. Similarly, your company needs to incorporate your culture building process into your training program.
Here are the four levels necessary for your training program.
1. Communicating
The communicating level involves telling your employees what they need to do and detailing those precise duties in written guidelines. Employees should be informed of the way their duties should be performed — and the way they should not be performed. They need to know what a good job looks like.
It’s important that your training program creates clarity about not only what they should do, but also how they should do what they do. It involves teaching your employees what you expect of them.
This level of your training program is the very basic level and looks like what most people would call “training.” This is the part of the training program that you can delegate to your HR team.
2. Demonstrating
Even though your HR team may do most of the training in the communicating level, your leadership team — including you — must do most of the training in the demonstrating level.
The next level of your training program requires that you must be the cheerleader for everything that you train your employees to do. They need to see you put into practice the values that you want them to emulate in how they do what they do.
Everyone in your organization is already paying attention to everything that you do as a leader, so you can capitalize on their attention. Your employees should see you operationalize the company brand values in all of your actions.
3. Celebrating
While your leadership team and your HR team are the ones responsible for the first two levels of your company training program, the celebrating level involves your company processes and systems.
It’s important to incorporate your standards and expectations into your routine practices and gatherings. In your annual, quarterly, month, weekly, and even daily meetings, it’s important to remind your team how you do what you do.
Incorporate your company way of doing things into your regular employee reviews, contests, and even celebrations. Let everything you do as a company involve your company brand values intentionally, clearly and consistently.
4. Curating
While your HR team, your leadership team, and your company processes are responsible for the first three levels of your training program, your employees are responsible for teaching the fourth level.
In the curating level, your HR team will curate the examples of what your employees are already doing. The encapsulation of your brand values in story form make these employee examples memorable. You can use this level of training to reinforce what the other three levels of your training program have already been doing.
By recruiting your employees to identify actions that reinforce the training they have been receiving, you can involve them in perpetuating the training program through their active participation.
Here’s the key takeaway: By instituting all four levels of the training program, you immerse your employees in your company’s way of doing business. You will intentionally, clearly and consistently express to your employees the ideals espoused in your marketing materials. Your internal culture and your external marketing messages will be in alignment. As a result, your customers will “feel” your brand and you will get the most from your training program.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, "Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew" and "Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew." Robert is also president of Transformational Impact LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies make their ideals actionable.
