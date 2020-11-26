I’ve heard it said that we should not have a Thanksgiving Day in America, but instead a Grumbling Day.
The other 364 days of the year should be devoted to giving thanks.
Gratitude is a powerful force. It changes you and it changes those around you. But gratitude must be given properly if it is to be received as intended.
As I mention in my first bestseller, “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew,” creating culture requires intentionality and consistency. Similarly, practicing gratitude requires forethought and following through.
Here are three guidelines for practicing gratitude.
1. Be Genuine
Gratitude should be for building up people, not for using them. Before you thank someone, check your motives. Why do you want to thank this person? Do you mean what you are thinking? Or are you trying to manipulate them?
Practice gratitude to build a relationship with the people around you. Show them by your words that you appreciate them. They may not get genuinely thanked by anyone else in their lives, so you can have a powerful influence in their lives if you express gratitude to them.
I don’t give these guidelines for you to overthink gratitude. Express what you naturally feel. If you really mean it, then you should be willing to say it — because if you truly believe it, then they will want to hear it.
2. Refrain From Sarcasm
Sarcasm is a guaranteed way to destroy any goodwill you can generate by practicing gratitude. People tend to use sarcasm because they feel uncomfortable saying thank you; however, sarcasm will negate the gratitude you are trying to express because it will be misunderstood.
At one time I used sarcasm as a backwards “love language.” But I had to be willing to give up using sarcasm. Because the people around me weren’t hearing what they needed to hear.
People rarely hear genuine thanks, so they don’t know how to handle it. If you are sarcastic about your gratitude, then they will think that you really didn’t mean it. The people around you need to know that you are sincere when you thank them. Most likely the people around you are not used to heartfelt and genuine thanks. If you thank them without sarcasm or irony, you will stand out in their minds. If you look them in the eye when you thank them, it will have a profound impact on them. In fact, it may have more of an impact than you may realize.
3. Repeat Yourself — Again And Again
If you have not been in the habit of thanking the people around you on a regular basis, then they will not believe you when you say it the first time, or the second, or the third. They will have to hear it again and again and again before they believe that you mean it.
Be sure to thank people in private and in public. If they hear you say it just to them, they may not think that you mean it. They will realize you mean it if you will say it in public settings in front of others.
When you start genuinely thanking people, it might be difficult to look them in the eyes and say it without sarcasm. Don’t give up. Though it may feel awkward at first, it will get easier with time. After you have done it for a while, it will become a way of life, and it will yield results far beyond your expectations.
Here’s the key takeaway.
Everyone wants to hear someone else thank them. I realize you might think it will sound forced or cheesy if you thank someone else, but you probably just feel awkward saying it. If someone else has genuinely thanked you, then you know how good that feels. Since you want to hear it said to you, learn how to overcome that awkwardness about expressing gratitude to the people around you.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew” and “Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew.” Robert is also president of Transformational Impact LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies make their ideals actionable.
