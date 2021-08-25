A customer crisis can feel paralyzing, but creating a customer crisis resolution plan in advance can greatly minimize the impact of the crisis. While crises may happen, knowing how to respond properly can positively affect your company and your interactions with customers. If you respond in an appropriate manner, you can defuse the crisis and restore your credibility with your customers. To help you develop your customer crisis resolution plan, keep these eight steps in mind.
1. Take responsibility.
When a crisis happens, it’s important to own up to what happened. As tempting as it may be to ignore it and hope it will go away, that strategy can come back to bite you. If you try to downplay the crisis to your customer, the situation could easily escalate. You must take responsibility for what has happened. Your customer wants to know that you will do what needs to be done to resolve the crisis.
2. Apologize sincerely.
Regardless of who is at fault, it is important to apologize to your customer. Your customer needs to know that you care about them. From your customer’s perspective, at the very least they have been inconvenienced; at worst, their trust has been broken. It’s important to apologize so that they understand that you can see the situation from their perspective.
3. Act swiftly.
When a crisis happens, you must jump into action and understand what has happened. It is important to assess the scope of the crisis, the number of customers affected, and the extent of the damage. Through seriously assessing the situation — and your customer’s reaction — you can determine what your next steps must be.
4. Take control.
Armed with the scope of the crisis, it is important to implement your customer crisis resolution plan. By taking control of the situation, you are demonstrating that you are of top of the situation. That will help resolve the actual damage caused by the crisis as well as the perceived damage to your credibility.
5. Never blame.
When you identify the cause of the crisis, never point fingers. It is important for you to appear as the hero who fixes the problem, instead of the one who blames a scapegoat. You will show yourself to be more in charge if you are willing to take the blame for what happened, and that will serve to help you restore trust with your customer.
6. Communicate constantly.
It is imperative to keep your customer updated continually throughout the crisis resolution process. In the absence of communication, your customer will assume the worst. Even if you have nothing to communicate, it’s better to tell them that than for them to assume that you are doing nothing. Through your communication, you can assuage their concerns and demonstrate your capability to handle the situation.
7. Stay calm.
A crisis can be extremely stressful; nonetheless, it is paramount for you to remain calm. If you fall into panic mode, you will be of no good to your team or your customer. The most important thing you can do in the moment is to stay calm and encourage others to do the same. As a result, you will make better decisions and you will be more likely to restore your customer’s trust.
8. Keep focused.
As you work through the crisis, it’s important to remember why you are doing what you are doing. You are not just fixing a problem; you are restoring your customer’s trust. Be sure to go the extra mile to preserve the relationship with your customer. Keeping the big picture in mind as you work to resolve each step of the crisis will help you remember what’s important in the end.
Here’s the key takeaway. No one ever wants to have to deal with a customer crisis, but handling a crisis well can more than defuse the crisis: It can actually enhance your relationship with your customer. It all starts with thinking through how you will respond to the crisis in advance, developing your customer crisis resolution plan, and following through with its implementation.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew” and “Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew.” Robert is also president of Transformational Impact LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies make their ideals actionable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.