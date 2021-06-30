Poor customer service can break your business. Consumers have little patience for poor customer service. They easily get tired of waiting in long lines, trying to get a live person on the line, or going through an interrogation to return something.
As the visionary for your business, you need to have a clearly defined vision for your business’ customer service. By following these three steps, you can turn your customers into Raving Fans.
1. Know what they want.
You need to listen to both what your customers say and what they don’t say. Customers may say they want one thing but really mean something else. For example, if your customers sound like they are begging for lower prices, it may be that their real priority is quick delivery.
You need to ask your customers sincere questions that get them thinking about their experiences. If you aren’t really interested in their opinions, they are going to see right through you. Make them feel like you really care about what they feel — because you should care about what they feel.
It is also important to know when you can ignore what your customers want. You can’t give them everything, and there are some people you will never make happy. You must set limits as to how far you will go to please them — and then stick to those limits. If your vision for your business’ customer service does not meet the needs of those customers, then they will be best suited somewhere else.
2. Create a positive experience.
Your customers are looking for much more than a simple product or service; they are looking for an experience that makes them feel good. They unconsciously evaluate every step of the buying process, so you should humanize your customer service. When you treat your customers like people, they will notice.
Your team must be knowledgeable, approachable, and patient in order to make the buying process a warm and pleasant experience for your customers. After all, customers want it to be easy to do business with you.
Your customers need to feel like they are getting a good value for their time and money. Perceived value goes beyond the price of the products and extends to their shopping experience as well.
If you provide your customers with a simple, efficient, pleasant experience, they will want to do business with you again and again. More importantly, your customers will tell everyone they know and as a result become raving fans!
3. Consistency is the key.
Once you have a defined customer service process, you need to have a system in place to execute it flawlessly every time. This system needs to consist of the right people in the right roles with the right responsibilities. Emphasis needs to be placed on exceeding customer expectations — every time.
It is important to fine-tune your current systems before you add anything else into the mix. There is nothing worse than launching a new program when you haven’t even worked out the kinks of an old system.
Once you have your customer service system properly in place, you need to train your team to operate within the confines of the system. Training is essential for the system to work and for all your people to work together cohesively. These parameters help your team deliver the results your customers are looking for.
Here's the key takeaway.
Improve your customer service experience 1% at a time. This 1% improvement may seem insignificant, but you will find a huge increase over time if you move toward your customer service vision with baby steps. Remember: It’s a marathon, not a sprint.
Avoid trying to do too much at once, or else you will set yourself up for failure. Think of how much better you will become over time if you improve just 1% each week: by the end of a year, you will have improved more than 50%.
Move toward your customer service vision with baby steps, and in time, you will turn your customers into raving fans.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew” and “Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew.” Robert is also president of Transformational Impact LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies make their ideals actionable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.