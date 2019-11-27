Growing up, Matthew Hulvey consistently worked on construction projects.
As a teen, he started off with small projects around the farm, but as he got older, he expanded to working for Harrisonburg-area companies while attending James Madison University.
“I was always piddling around on projects,” said the 28-year-old Dayton resident, who was among those selected for the Shenandoah Valley Business Journal’s 10 Under 40.
He said he is grateful for the recognition, but he’s still learning the ropes in the business world.
“It’s an honor,” he said. “I still feel like a little kid that doesn’t know which way is up.”
Hulvey grew up in Dayton and graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 2009.
After high school, he attended JMU, where he earned an undergraduate degree in engineering.
At JMU, he interned with the university’s facilities management, where he observed, and participated in, project management.
Immediately after graduation, Hulvey began working at Neilsen Builders in Harrisonburg.
He’s since worked his way up to project manager, overseeing two projects at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Jean Hieber, director of human resources, nominated Hulvey.
“Matt is an invaluable member of our team,” Hieber wrote in her nomination. “His leadership is outstanding, which he has proven time and time again — particularly as he manages our projects and represents Nielsen in the community.”
She said his work goes beyond his own projects. He tries to help others, too.
“His role in developing our new project management system was critical in increasing the productivity of all involved in the delivery of our projects,” she wrote.
When Hulvey is not working on putting a building together, he’s also volunteering, both for local nonprofits and his church, Horizon Christian Fellowship in Harrisonburg.
“He is quietly committed to community service while also juggling the needs of his job and his family,” Hieber wrote in her nomination.
Hulvey is involved with the United Way Day of Caring, Relay for Life and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
“We’re here to serve, not to be served,” Hulvey said. “I get joy by going out and helping people.”
