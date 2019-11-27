Elkton born and raised, Erin Seal is a self-employed powerhouse in the community. For 15 years, she has worked for Mary Kay and now leads a team of independent professionals as a sales director.
Encouraging women to both look their best and do their best, Seal founded and leads the Harrisonburg chapter of Polka Dot Power, an international women’s empowerment and networking organization. The chapter is on the brink of celebrating its first year and has 36 members.
Seal, 36, of Elkton, said she loves the organization because it’s a comfortable environment where women can inspire each other and collaborate.
“I brought it to Harrisonburg because I thought it would be great to bring the movers and shakers together. It’s just a really good group of women and everyone who comes says they feel more like family than a business group,” Seal said.
On the less glamorous side of things, Seal co-operates three farms: Double S, Deere Ridge and Belted Aisling Farm. Before meeting her husband, Randy, Seal had never worked as a farm hand, but now she loves working full time alongside him raising Angus and Angus-cross beef and poultry with Double S and Deere Ridge.
Keeping the local economy strong, the poultry houses supply George’s Inc. Belted Aisling is a farm that raises Belted Galloway cattle, a specialty purebred variety of beef cow that requires registration.
Seal fondly calls the breed Oreo cows for their black fronts and ends with white centers.
“It was my childhood dream to own a bunch of Oreo cow, and it’s just the beginning of that dream coming true,” Seal said.
In her free time, Seal works to support the community by serving as chair of the River Bend Elementary School parent teacher association, leading Girl Scout Career Days, voluntarily pampering residents at long-term care facilities with facial spa parties and delivering Christmas gifts to the residents with her two sons.
