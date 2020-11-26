You may wonder what brings value to your small business, especially if you are giving consideration to a sale. In general, most folks are aware of the value of real estate, personal property, traded securities, and the like, but when it comes to their business, most have no idea. When we are asked to value a business for a pending sale, there are 10 questions we ask ourselves about the subject business.
Hopefully, these will help you see where you stack up.
1. Historical Profitability. The number one consideration is profit and even more so, historic and consistent profit.
2. Income Risk. In other words, a well-established business that has been in existence for a long time usually gives the subject business more value.
3. Cash or financed. If the sale is a cash, walk away deal, the value will be diminished. On the other hand, if the owner can stay involved at some level and potentially assist in the financing, this brings more value/sales price to the transaction.
4. Business Type. If the business is more heavily capitalized with equipment (in other words, equipment and personal property), it will usually be more valuable. In other words, a business primarily service-driven will have less value.
5. Business Growth. Continuous growth year over year is a strong indicator of value. Swings up and down are not desirable. Along those lines, it is always best to exit while you are on top. Once a potential buyer sees things go backwards, it not only can potentially bring the value down, but it will also string and out and lengthen the time it takes to sell.
6. Location. All commercial real estate agents will say it’s all about location of a business. Location, location, location. The same holds true in bringing additional value to the business when sold.
7. Marketability and desirability. At any given time, some businesses are more attractive than others. For example, in a bad economy, folks desire businesses that will survive a down economy. Or, perhaps a business requiring a license to operate is yet another example. This may limit the buyers because of the special skills required to own, thereby limiting marketability and desire.
8. Competition. If there are similar businesses to yours on every corner, clearly this will adversely affect the value of your business. The old economics equation clearly applies here. The supply goes up, the demand/price goes down; should the supply go down, the demand/price goes up.
9. Industry Trend. If the industry trends are moving in a positive direction, then so goes the value. As an example, the restoration business has been much stronger in recent years simply because extremes in weather have greatly affected the industry as a whole.
10. Size Of Business. Another variable impacting business value would be size premium. A business garnering $2 million in sales compared to one only able to hit $500,000 in sales is more valuable all other things being somewhat equal. Overhead for either of those two businesses is likely similar; as such, the larger the sales, the more profitable and, the more profitable, the more value assigned.
Those provide the Top 10 list, but I cannot go without saying a bit more. There are two other items worth mentioning here. When present, they can devastate the value of the business.
1. Customer Concentration. Having one or two customers dominating your sales can cause a devastating blow to the value of your company. This is not healthy beyond its effect on your business value because they can also wield way too much power in controlling you and your decisionmaking processes. You must focus on changing the metrics and eliminate one or two customers being a major percentage of your revenue.
2. Owner Involvement. If you build a business where you can be absentee and it just works, you have a valuable and sellable business. Just remember, if it’s all about you, then you don’t have a lot sell unless you go with it.
Dick Halterman lives in Fort Defiance and is a certified public accountant who assists in the buying and selling of businesses.
