The availability of child care is limiting mothers' ability to rejoin the labor force, according to employers, economic experts and a local child care expert.
"I think child care is a critical piece of the workforce cycle," said Carla Moody, director of Smart Beginnings Greater Harrisonburg, which works with child care centers in the city and county. "Whether it's women working in early childhood education or other parts of the workforce, having child care is a critical piece of that because someone has to take care of the children."
She said a lack of staff and child care sites limit families' ability to get affordable care for their child and thus limits parents' ability to go out and work.
When child care cannot be obtained by working families, the burden more often falls on the mother to stay out of the workforce, according to Moody and employers.
Moody said most child care workers are women.
"The early childhood care workforce is dominated by women," she said. "There are some men, but not very many."
There could be a link between the dearth of child care workers and the inability for women to go out and find jobs in the first place due to a lack of child care, causing a cycle, Moody said.
"Even mothers who used to work for us are kind of hesitant [to return to work] because they don't know what's going to happen with the school system," said Margot Kons, senior location manager for Aramark dining services at James Madison University. "If [school] comes back, and what if they get sick, their kid gets sick? So, there are worries out in the community, and child care is a big problem."
Aramark and other businesses set up booths at a job fair organized by the Harrisonburg Center of Virginia Career Works at the Lucy F. Simms Center on Aug. 12.
Kons said Aramark is waiting for people to feel as though the schools will for sure open up and not close after a week or two, while others still have concerns about their own health or the health of their child during the pandemic.
"The majority of our employees who have been with us for years have come back [to work] at this point, and some of them are still working part time waiting for schools to come back in session to be able to extend their hours again," Kons said.
She said mothers have a difficult job.
"I raised my kids by myself," Kons said. "It's not an easy thing."
Another business set up at the Simms Center on Aug. 12 was Cabinetworks Group, a cabinet manufacturer in Mount Jackson.
Samantha Steele, human resources manager, said about 40% of the people the company hires are women, and she said child care is the biggest hurdle for the prospective woman hires.
"I just had a lady who was struggling to get there, and we gave them employee assistance and resources to assist with finding child care, so we see that all the time," Steele said. "And people are saying, 'Hey, I need to work this shift because I take my kid to the bus' or 'I need off at this time to pick my kid up from school.'"
And on Aug. 12, a woman with a child asked Steele what shifts are available because she has take her child to the bus.
"That was just today," she said.
Kimberly Dellysse, a staffing manager at Qualified Staffing in Harrisonburg, said men generally have a different hurdle.
"We've had a lot of men say transportation is the issue because their wife had to go into work, such as health care," she said.
And when child care is not available, a mother and father will work opposite shifts to care for their child or children, according to Dellysse.
"We've run into that a lot," she said.
Moody said child care needs to be approached more as a vital part of a community, such as infrastructure, than something that can be supported with charity. This has become more apparent during the pandemic, according to Moody.
"We need sustainable funding to increase staffing salaries to build more child care centers and continue to fund professional development for early childhood development educators," she said.
On Aug. 17, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a $60.9 million increase in child care funding to help provide $151.6 million worth of care for 25,000 3- and 4-year-olds in the fall, according to a press release.
"We're seeing many of the [child care] centers in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County that have benefited from the mixed-delivery grants and the preschool grant and the Virginia Preschool Initiative," Moody said. "I see that as a success. We're finding ways to use new funding to increase enrollment in community partner sites so that we have more access to publicly funded child care spots."
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, local United Way, Smart Beginning Greater Harrisonburg and the Harrisonburg City Public Schools system are trying to establish a leadership task force to address the "critical point" child care is at locally, according to Moody.
The task force would include representation from families, local businesses, child care providers and the like, she said.
"We're just at the beginning of that work," Moody said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.