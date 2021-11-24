In his last years of elementary school, Benjamin Craig became the president of the 4-H club in his town.
"Leadership started at a young age for me and continued on thereafter," said Craig, 36, of Harrisonburg, director of nonprofit Way to Go that helps low-income workers obtain vehicles to help their family and further job prospects.
"I've always had that call to service for others and that's what Way to Go is all about," Craig said.
Craig, originally from Raleigh, N.C., was the nonprofit's first paid staff member about seven years ago and is the first executive director. Prior, he graduated from Virginia Tech with a bachelor of science in agricultural economics and a minor in animal and poultry sciences. In 2019, he graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a master's in community and economic development.
The nonprofit has seen "significant" growth over the years and with that comes new opportunities to expand staff and services as well as form new partnerships to help working Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents be more independent through transportation.
Transportation issues have repeatedly come up as a barrier in surveys as an issue to getting employment or getting better jobs, according to Craig and previous interviews with employment experts.
Craig also serves the community in different ways beyond Way to Go. He volunteers with United Way and is involved with his church community of Massanutten Presbyterian Church. He also was a founding member of the Rocktown Rotary and is a master gardener certified by the Virginia Cooperative Extension and teaches other gardeners about best horticultural practices.
Craig said he heard the phrase "live life through your windshield, not your rear-view mirror."
"As a leader you always need to be looking toward the future and innovating and growing, so that 'live life through your windshield, not your rear-view mirror' is something I need to print and put in big, bold letters and put around the office as a good reminder," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.