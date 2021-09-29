Praying is a pivotal part of Rev. John Muncy’s life.
When he first drove a bus for Cross Tours and Motorcoach in 2019, Muncy prayed with then-owner Rod Harman before his first trip.
“He said, ‘Let me pray with you before you hit the road,’” Muncy said.
That meant a lot to Muncy.
So, when Muncy decided to buy the company from the retiring Rod and Pat Harman, they prayed together again.
“We have a great relationship,” Muncy said.
Muncy took over the company in June, and while he moved the home office to Crozet, the veteran driver said the services will remain the same.
With a customer base that includes Bridgewater College, Eastern Mennonite University along with various county schools and churches, Muncy said that won’t change for the motorcoach company.
And, after a downturn during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Muncy said business has been steady since he took over the company.
“Every trip we’ve been on so far, we’ve had full passengers,” he said.
Muncy’s bus-driving experience is extensive.
Prior to coming aboard Cross Tours, Muncy along with his wife, Pam, traveled in their converted 24-bunk tour bus with the Daraja Children’s Choir of Africa. “We would leave in September with 23 states and approximately 18,000 miles ahead of us each year, and returning the following May,” he said. “We did four tours, each year having 24 kids from Uganda, six college interns, choir director, schoolteachers and the tour directors. It was an amazing experience.”
Muncy also drove for several Virginia operators throughout the years, like Winn Bus Lines, Tourtime America, Martz, Scottsville Bus Lines, Quick's Bus Lines and Blue Ridge Tours, where he logged nearly 750,000 driving miles.
“I’m glad we put the sale together,” Muncy said.
