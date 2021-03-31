Material shortages and supply line disruption during the pandemic has led to sky-high prices, such as lumber.
“What’s killing us right now is the building materials,” said Zack Snell, president of the Shenandoah Valley Builders Association. “Lumber is out of control — to put it mildly.”
The material shortage is due to a confluence of factors that began with the onset of the pandemic and is exacerbated by other issues as well, by according to Jim Higgs, president of R.S. Monger and Sons Inc. in Harrisonburg.
“I’d call it a perfect storm,” he said.
The nature of the virus means sick workers can cause more sick workers, causing additional delays around production of in-demand materials, according to Higgs.
Last year, excess stock built up over the winter of 2019 and 2020 could still find its way to market. But that extra stock has since gone.
“Last year, when we were dealing with this, there was enough supply to make it work,” he said.
Additional supply demand for materials comes from Americans working on improving their living spaces, in addition to demand for more housing as the country faces an affordable housing crisis.
Prices for lumber have reached historic highs, according to various economic data and the National Association of Home Builders.
The price of lumber has increased 180% since last spring, according to the NHB.
“This price spike has caused the price of an average new single-family home to increase by more than $24,000 since April 17, 2020,” according to the NAHB's website.
However, historically low mortgage rates are helping home buyers to handle these cost increases, according to Kenny Martin, an owner of Martin’s Native Lumber in Dayton.
He said the impact is far worse on agricultural building is far worse than the impact on residential construction.
“We follow these markets all the time — the last week, the need for plywood and lumber was 18% above the world’s ability to manufacture,” said Martin in a mid-March interview. “So until that gets leveled out, the price isn’t going to go back down.”
He said it comes down to supply and demand.
“The need is simply outpacing the production,” Martin said. “It won’t stay that way, but that’s what happening, that's the long and short of it.”
Natural disasters have also led to problems in the supply of timber, according to Martin and Higgs.
The February blizzards in Texas caused a pipeline used for transporting resin to burst, which impacted the production of lamented wood and plywood products, according to Martin.
Construction is one aspect of the economy which has not slowed during the pandemic, he said.
“Building is just rolling,” Martin said.
In 2020, Rockingham County had 1,811 residential building permits and 382 commercial building permits — higher than 109, according to previously provided data from Casey Armstrong, county economic development director. In 2019, Rockingham had 1,459 residential building permits and 301 commercial building permits.
Other supply issues include the lack of rail cars, truckers and staffing at warehouses, according to Higgs.
“A lot of our suppliers were having issues with staffing,” he said.
“Demand is great, supply is short,” he said.
The rise in fuel costs, which also has been impacted by the storms in Texas tampering gulf production, also increases the cost of materials, according to Higgs.
“Lead times have pushed back from two weeks to 12 weeks on some items,” Higgs said.
These items include more common fixtures, such as windows, anything made with vinyl and fiberglass doors, according to Higgs.
Other areas where the virus has impacted the workforce is on ports, where outbreaks have caused stevedores to work on more limited crews.
Higgs said this can result in items sitting on ports for two to three months instead of getting unloaded in a week.
Workforce problems are not only in warehouses, but also on factory floors, he said. Production of other items like glass face similar issues when a member of the production crew tests positive for the virus.
“Tempered glass for windows has an extra long lead time cause there's only so many glass manufacturers out there,” Higgs said.
Despite the challenges, Higgs said firms are able to still get the necessary materials their builders and other buyers want.
“Instead of calling the two places you knew that had something, you're calling 15 places and you're finding it, but it's a little higher cost and longer lead time,” he said.
“I think you’re going to start seeing less availability for items that are just going to be scarce,” Higgs said. “I hope it catches up and there’s going to be a point where it does, but some items it might be two weeks out, it might be 12 weeks.”
Martin also said he sees more stabilization in the sector on the horizon.
“This is a worldwide issue in lumber and plywood, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “I think we’ll see corrections end of the summer, or beginning this summer at least.”
