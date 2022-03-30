The town of Luray is requesting submissions of proposals to complete the Memorial Drive improvement project.
According to the invitation for bid, the project “can generally be described as the reconstruction of a Town-maintained street including drainage improvements, new sewer main, roadway rebuilding, sidewalk curb and gutter on one side, crosswalk and lighting conduits.”
A pre-bid meeting will be held via Zoom on April 8 at 10 a.m. Attendance is not required but is encouraged. To register for the meeting, contact Tyler Austin at taustin@raceyengineering.com by 4 p.m. on April 7.
Invitations for bid can be found with Racey Engineering at 312 W. Main St. in Luray. Contact 540-743-9227 or email Austin with questions or to receive files.
All proposals will be received at the Luray Town Office at 45 E. Main St. in Luray. Proposals must be submitted in the correct format by 2 p.m. on May 3. Proposals will become public at 10 a.m. on May 4.
— Staff Report
