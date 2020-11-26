As a tax manager at PBMares, Jonathan Mason is considered by the firm to be one of its rising stars.
The former baseball player at Bridgewater College with a master’s degree from James Madison University said it’s not just that affirmation that keeps him going, but what the firm allows him to do on the outside, in the community, that puts a smile on his face.
“Since working at PBMares, I have had the opportunity to become part of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham,” said Mason, 29.
And while his “little” might not be that small anymore, Mason said the two still have an opportunity to connect, even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We go to the park, hang out outside,” he said. “Now we’re kind of grabbing a bite to eat when we can, talking about school work and the things he’s dealing with. Just catching up on life.”
Joining the BBBS board in 2017, Mason is currently treasurer for the organization, allowing him to see firsthand the “impact we have on the community through the services we provide,” he said.
A native of Loudoun County who now lives in Dayton, Mason’s main role at PBMares is to provide exceptional client services in the fields of tax compliance and tax advisory.
“I perform these functions by meeting with clients to discuss their goals, needs and projections to provide the most advantageous solutions,” he said.
And his past as a collegiate baseball player under legendary Bridgewater College coach Curt Kendall helped prepare him for the team aspect of work life. Admitting that Division III sports programs aren’t as rigid as their Division I brothers and sisters, the team-first development on the baseball diamond helped.
“I enjoyed my four years playing there,” Mason said.
And in the seven years he’s been with PBMares, his most recent initiative is involvement in the firm’s recruiting process, much like current Bridgewater College baseball coach Vic Spotts, who recruited Mason to play for the Eagles.
“To continue to be a top regional firm, we have to continue to attract and retain a talented workforce,” Mason said. “I enjoy every opportunity I have to tell people why PBMares is a great firm to work at.”
