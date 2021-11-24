Not only an aspiring licensed architect, Caitlin Morgan, 23, is an art history fan who’s fascinated by historic buildings.
Morgan is a full-time architectural intern with the Gaines Group Architects. Morgan, who began as a summer intern with the company three and a half years ago during her undergraduate program at Jame Madison University, is a member of multiple professional organizations in her field and has spoken at numerous conferences and events around the state.
The 2020 graduate of James Madison University, who earned bachelor’s of fine arts in architectural design, is making a name for herself in her industry as the co-founder of a business networking platform called Emerge AEC for young professionals in the fields of architecture, engineering and construction.
“I’m working with a phenomenal group of people from all across the nation to create a group to network and connect with other emerging professionals … as they’re transitioning from being students to coming into the industry and working full time. [This will] strengthen the future of the industry,” she said.
In her free time, Morgan volunteers at the Virginia Quilt Museum as a docent. She said the building’s history fascinates her.
“I love the Virginia Quilt Museum. I started volunteering there on a whim basically and it became my second home. You can see the changes and the life the house has lived. To walk through and be surrounded by the history and surrounded by the stories is something I’ve loved.”
