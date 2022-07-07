WOODSTOCK — A Mount Jackson man was found not guilty of child solicitation charges by a jury last week.
Larry Seitz, 65, was found not guilty of of soliciting a child while being at least seven years older than the child. He was also found not guilty of using electronic communications to solicit a child while being at least seven years older than the child.
Court documents state that the jury deliberated for about 45 minutes before delivering a verdict.
William Hopchak, Shenandoah County assistant commonwealth's attorney, called seven witnesses, and Seitz's attorney, Charles Billman, called five witnesses.
Seitz was accused of giving two teenage girls a ride to a fast-food restaurant in October 2020. The girls then wanted him to take them to get their nails done, the complaint states.
Seitz handed them a phone and said they needed to send him nude photos, but they didn’t need to show their faces, according to the complaint.
The girls told Seitz they weren’t going to do that, the complaint states, and told family members about the incident. Text messages between the girls and Seitz were provided to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office.
Seitz denied the claim and said the girls made it up, a criminal complaint states.
The jury saw that there was no evidence of Seitz soliciting any pornographic material that constituted the charge, Billman explained by phone interview.
"He didn't do it," Billman said.
Hopchak could not be reached for comment.
