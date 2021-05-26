Every business owner needs their business to grow, regardless if you are just starting your business, or even if you have been leading it for some time. It’s not about ego; it’s about survival.
Every business has to go through a process of growth in order to stay alive. Even if you want your business to stay small, it has to grow and attain a level of sustainability in order to be a viable business. Otherwise, your business is just a glorified job.
Specifically, there are four stages that your business has to go through in order to remain viable.
Infancy
In the infancy stage, the relationship between the business and the owner is that of a parent and new baby. The business will take a lot of time and effort to get it going initially. In fact, it will always take more time and effort than the owner expects because the business cannot survive without the owner’s direct involvement.
The owner must stay engaged and involved in these early stages. The key is to know that the business must grow in order to flourish. You cannot stay in this stage forever, so you must actively think about how to move to the next stage.
Childhood
In the childhood stage, the business owner must hire, train and delegate essential tasks to key staff members in order to allow growth to happen. It is in this stage that the owner must transition to the role of a manager. The owner can no longer keep the business inside their head; instead it has to be planned out, explained and followed through.
At this point, the business owner needs to develop systems to enable the business to run without their direct involvement. Policies and procedures function as the guard rails to keep the business on track. Having these systems in place create the culture necessary to allow the business to move forward even in the owner’s absence.
Adolescence
In the adolescence stage of a business, it’s important to have established and accepted policies and procedures already in place when big growth happens. When the business grows rapidly, the owner will need to lean on those established and accepted policies and procedures to ensure a quality product or service. If the team understands and implements the policies and procedures in their everyday actions, it will make navigating these growing pains much easier.
When the business starts growing at a rapid rate, it will seem unmanageable. While this growth explosion in the business is a good thing, it can nonetheless be a difficult process to deal with. Knowing that this stage will come — and actively preparing for its onset — will be essential to getting through this stage.
Maturity
In the maturity stage, the business becomes a viable entity that can survive on its own. As long as the business is managed well, it should be able to navigate the challenges that will be thrown at it.
Although the business now has in place key staff members, systems, policies and procedures, the business owner must remain engaged. The owner must still provide the vision for the business as well as the passion to drive it forward.
Here’s the key takeaway. Each of these four stages builds on the prior stages. When the business makes it to each successive stage, it needs all the foundational elements from the prior stages to make it move forward. The infrastructure that got the business through to the maturity stage is nevertheless necessary in the maturity stage. Despite how large the business grows, it will never outgrow its need for these foundational elements.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew” and “Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew.” Robert is also president of Transformational Impact LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies make their ideals actionable.
