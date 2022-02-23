When I was in sixth grade, I was pretty good at guessing. I couldn’t see the blackboard that well from where I sat, so I learned how to recognize the patterns of the letters and numbers. When I was preparing to go to junior high, I thought it would be worth getting glasses so that I could see the board. I knew I would be at a new school with new kids I had never met before, so I figured that would be a good time to make the change. I couldn’t expect to see the board without doing something different. As much as I didn’t want to have glasses, I wanted to be able to see the board more. I realized that if I wanted to see the board, I would have to make a change.
You will face similar situations in your life. You may not want to have to change, but you will feel the pain of not changing is greater than the discomfort of doing something different.
I have been known to tell my clients that if you always do what you’ve always done, then you will always get what you’ve always got. The thinking that brought you to where you are is not usually the thinking that will get you to where you want to go. You have to be willing to change the way that you think, because new outcomes require new paradigms.
Here are three ways people resist making changes in how they perceive things.
1. Expecting new outcomes using old paradigms
We try to foster new outcomes with old paradigms, and then we wonder why it doesn’t work. When things don’t work out the way we want, we tend to blame others or other outside factors. We tend not to accept responsibility for how we deceive ourselves. We spend more time trying to justify our perspective than trying to understand if our thinking has led us astray.
We can’t believe everything we think, and yet we usually spend too much time trying to foster new outcomes using old paradigms.
2. Not wanting the new paradigm
We get used to doing things the way we have always done them, and we don’t want to think differently than we always have. Baylor professor Alan Jacobs describes this situation well: “we suffer from a settled determination to avoid thinking. Relatively few people want to think. Thinking troubles us; thinking tires us. Thinking can force us out of familiar, comforting habits.”
We like our “familiar, comforting habits.” Even if they are not helpful, they are familiar. And we are often content to stay where we are, instead of moving out of our comfort zone into what could be a much better situation. Because we don’t want to take the risk, we end up staying where we are and not becoming who we could become.
3. Saying the old paradigm is better
We allow our perceptions to be justified by our past experience, and we don’t want to have to be bothered with the facts. Duke professor Daniel Ariely summarizes our perceptions: “We usually think of ourselves as sitting in the driver’s seat, with ultimate control over the decisions we make and the direction our life takes; but, alas, this perception has more to do with our desires — with how we want to view ourselves — than with reality.”
The choices we make today are influenced by the choices we have made before, even if they were poor choices. This is due in no small part to what Dr. Ariely calls self-herding. “This happens when we believe something is good (or bad) on the basis of our own previous behavior.” Dr. Ariely explains that doing something beforehand paves the way for us to do it again. If we do it a second time, that reinforces the decision to do it a third time — simply because we have done it twice before. In summary, we do things again simply because we have done them before.
Here’s the key takeaway. Are you content with the results you are getting? Or are you willing to make a change in how you see things? Unless you use new paradigms to foster new outcomes, then you will always get what you’ve always got.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew” and “Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew.” Robert is also president of Transformational Impact LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies make their ideals actionable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.