The global COVID-19 pandemic that destroyed consumer confidence and has claimed nearly 5 million lives has changed the saving habits of Americans, including Valley residents.
"I think it's because philosophy has kind of changed," said Wilma Knight, manager for United Bank in Elkton and Harrisonburg.
Valley residents, like other Americans, are being more proactive to save money than to spend it compared to years past.
"'I was planning for a vacation. We may now be planning just to keep food on the table,'" Knight said as an example of changed thought processes.
She said it's people across the board, not just one type of person, since the pandemic has taken a toll on everyone.
"I don't believe there is a walk of life this hasn't impacted," Knight said.
She said the changing response to the virus has also contributed to a sense of instability, where some may have lost their job, got it back, then lost it again or had their hours reduced. In response, they are saving more in case of the unknown, according to Knight.
"I think people are doing a little bit better of forecasting savings," she said.
Americans have saved nearly $2.5 trillion more during the pandemic than before, but the amounts are uneven, according to various financial reports.
Though savings spiked during the pandemic due to a variety of factors, including stimulus checks, additional unemployment support and other government intervention, most of the wealth increases can be found among the richest Americans, according to the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank.
U.S. billionaires, such as Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and a creator of PayPal, and Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, have seen their wealth increase at total of $1.8 trillion over the pandemic, according to the data from the IPS.
"One percent of the [Mosaic Credit Union] customers have [about] 98% of the wealth, so it very unevenly distributed as it is in life in general," said Cathy Hollar, manager of Mosaic Credit Union in Harrisonburg. "It takes a lot of little savings accounts to equal a $250,000 certificate."
"The overall trend is savings have been going up, but it's because of all the stimulus payments and the child tax credits," she said.
Since July 15, most families have received the new Child Tax Credit, passed by congressional Democrats, which provides families with $250 or $300 a month per child. The deadline to sign up for the Child Tax Credit is Nov. 15.
America's fertility rate had been on the decline since 2008 and reached a record low of 1.7 in 2019, and the number of children born that year was a 35-year low, according to federal data. A population replacement rate is 2.1. Nearly 60% of millennials said having children would be too expensive because they don't have the income or savings to raise them, according to a September 2020 MorningConsult survey.
"Some [families] really need [the Child Tax Credit] and some are saving," Hollar said. "Some people are just eking by."
The savings levels and support payments also have been cited as a potential reason some have not returned to work.
Results from the Indeed Job Search Survey in September showed the most common reason for unemployed workers' slow return to the workforce was due to a spouse being employed. Roughly 30% of respondents said that in the survey, which polled 5,000 people in mid-September ages 18 to 64 years old. Respondents could pick more than one option. Indeed is the world's top job site, with about 250 million visitors every 60 days.
The second most common reason respondents cited in the survey was "financial cushion," reaching its highest level since June in September at 28%.
Last month, just over 5% of surveyed unemployed workers not searching urgently for a job cited unemployment insurance as a reason for their lack of urgency — down from 15% in July when expanded benefits were still available in most states from the federal government.
COVID fears have also been a decreasing reason for why those who are unemployed are not looking for work, according to the survey.
In June, roughly 30% of unemployed workers not searching urgently for work said COVID fears were the reason, which dropped to less than 20% in September, according to the survey results.
For many, the pandemic downturn was tough. In Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, by the end of March 2020, roughly 900 city and county workers had lost their jobs as the pandemic first appeared in the Valley, but there remained about 70,000 workers. The next month, another 7,400 workers lost their jobs, then another 1,700 more lost their jobs in May, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Last winter, there was a 22% increase in use of food banks in the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank footprint between March and December compared to the same nine months in 2019, according to Abena Foreman-Trice, spokesperson for the Verona-based organization. The organization covers 25 counties and eight cities on both sides of the Blue Ridge from Winchester to Lynchburg and Charlottesville.
But jobs have come back, and now many employers are even struggling to hire. Hollar said some people have found their way from struggling to saving.
In the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area, employment numbers were just 1,500 short in September of where they were in February 2020, the last full month before the pandemic. There were 70,900 workers in the city and county in February 2020.
"Once [residents] recovered, it seems like they're starting to save and maybe people are finally learning how to save or are finally able to," she said.
Knight said saving's increasing popularity is an investment for saver's futures.
"Every little bit will help you save in some manner for the emergencies that we don't know will come around the corner," she said.
