On the weekdays, Rebecca Kuller, 33, of McGaheysville, said she’s excited to wake up and go to work at Nielsen Builders Inc.
Kuller, senior vice president of finance for the construction company, is taking on roles of financial leadership early in her career. In Kuller’s two years with Nielsen, she’s been added to the construction company’s board of directors and strategic planning team.
Kuller was instrumental to the company through the pandemic, where its largest construction project, a second Harrisonburg high school, was delayed, said Jean Hieber, Nielsen vice president of human resources.
Kuller, a 2007 graduate of the Sorensen Political Leadership Institute, who also holds a master’s degree in accounting from Liberty University, worked in Japan for two years and in San Diego, Calif., for 8 years after college and said her background helped her guide the company during the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“Being patient and not being reactive, looking back, was certainly the best possible strategy through that,” Kuller said.
When she's not at work, Kuller said she’s excited to spend time with friends and family and go to church on Sundays. Over the summer, Kuller met with 16 different families from her church to talk over their finances, which Kuller called a “passion” of hers.
“It just kind of organically happened. The pastor spoke on good stewardship and managing your resources. We did provide an opportunity for people to meet with me after that sermon. But it just kind of steamrolled and I had people reaching out to me,” Kuller said.
