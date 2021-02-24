Digital sales have become an increasingly important tool for restaurants to weather the largest industry crisis in memory — the COVID-19 pandemic.
Around $100 billion in restaurants' sales, or 30% of total orders, are being made digitally now, according to data from Boston Consulting Group, the second largest consulting firm by revenue in the world.
"In just six months, the pandemic has accelerated shifts that otherwise would have taken five years to achieve," according to the report released on Nov. 13.
Other data show the momentum of digital sales.
Market research group Incisiv conducted a survey last year in which respondents said 54% of all quick-service and limited-service sales will be digital by 2025. Incisiv focuses its research on digital transition and transformation.
The reported digitization is an increase of 70% compared to before the pandemic, according to the report. In 2018, online orders made up about 5% of sales — a figure that quadrupled to 20% in April 2020 alone, according to the report.
The ease of digital sales and delivery could disrupt a restaurant's ability to fill all its seats even after the pandemic, according to the Incisiv report.
Nearly one-fifth, 18%, of restaurant customers have reported they will decrease in-person dining and 22% said their current habits will not change even after the pandemic. On the other hand, 60% of restaurant customers said they will increase in-person dining after the pandemic from their current activities.
Increased use of delivery and mobile apps are much smaller than in-person dining, though as only 12% of respondents said they would increase delivery orders and 32% said they would increase mobile app orders.
However, only 4% of respondents said they would decrease using mobile apps for ordering, and 24% said they would decrease delivery.
A Bowl of Good, a Harrisonburg eatery, rolled out an online order form for customers to be able to pick up food when the pandemic first hit, according to Marlena Coburn, a manager.
"Last March, when COVID [hit], we decided we needed to do something online and offer curbside sales," Coburn said.
She said the most popular time for the online order form was from March through the summer. Though it's died down, multiple orders are still placed through the system daily, according to Coburn.
"It's been a very good resource to have," she said.
The cafe also accepts orders over the phone but does not offer delivery.
Several years ago, the restaurant partnered with food delivery and takeout app Grubhub, Coburn said.
"We had already stopped using it before because of the fees and lack of control" over the the last steps of service, such as delivery, she said.
Gig-economy apps such as Grubhub take a portion of each sale from businesses that use the service. For example, UberEats commissions range from 15% to 30%, while Grubhub charges restaurants 10% of the total order, according to LAist, a Los Angeles arts, entertainment and food news outlet.
Restaurants typically have a profit margin of between 3% to 6%, according to Restaurant365, an industry news source.
On Friday, Uber, parent company of UberEats, lost a final appeal in the United Kingdom against a ruling that said all of the gig-economy employer's workers are employees, not contractors, and thus deserve minimum wage, holiday pay and breaks, according to reports in Bloomberg.
The ruling sets a new precedent in the approach to gig-economy companies such as UberEats and Grubhub by a government.
A similar challenge to Uber was launched via ballot initiative in California but failed last year, meaning such employees are still contractors in the Golden State.
But apps aren't the only way customers have been increasing their buying from eateries during the pandemic.
Another method hungry customers have been increasingly using is drive-thrus, such as at Greenberry's Coffee and Tea Co. in Harrisonburg.
"Some of our really regular customers will come back inside, but a lot of them really do like the drive-thru," said Erica Rohrer, one of the managers.
Other restaurants, such as El Charro in Bridgewater, also saw an increase in the volume of to-go orders through the drive-thru, according to previous interviews.
Takeout orders now account for 70% to 90% of the Mexican American restaurant’s business, manager Kathy Rodriguez said in late January.
For many in the restaurant business, the work is a "labor of love," said Andrea Dono, executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.
"There's a real human factor here that comes with dining," Dono said.
She said both restaurant owners and customers look forward to being able to share laughs, conversations and meals with each other across tables and bars when the pandemic is passed.
"It's not just the food and the experience of" eating out, Dono said. "It's feeling like you're part of your own community."
