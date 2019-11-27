Over the six years Cory Davies has been the executive director of the RMH Foundation, annual fundraising increased from $1.1 million in 2013 to $4.7 million in 2018.
“It’s a really exciting project,” Davies said.
The 38-year-old has a bachelor of arts from the University of Utah and a master’s of arts from American University.
After graduating from American University in 2004, he went to work for a Washington, D.C., lobbying firm.
“I had the privilege of working with volunteer board of directors and lobby for causes they deeply believed in,” Davies said.
The Salt Lake City native has lived in Rockingham County since 2005. He and his wife, Donielle, relocated to the Valley as she was pursuing a doctorate in psychology from George Washington University in a program that brought her to James Madison University.
As the executive director of the RMH Foundation, Davies said he connects donors with patient needs.
Funding goes toward a variety of programs and projects.
One pilot program pairs visiting nurses with community health nurses to bring “whole body and whole being wellness,” Davies said.
The regular visits from nurses outside the hospital helps to bring necessary care to patients that may not be done in the hospital, Davies said.
The foundation also finished raising funds this year to purchase a TrueBeam linear accelerator, an expensive, modern and world-class piece of equipment, he said.
“It’s wonderful, but it’s all for naught if we don’t bring it here to our community,” Davies said.
The radiation therapy is used to help those undergoing cancer treatment, he said.
The foundation set a goal of $2 million in 18 months, an “aggressive” timeline, Davies said.
Defying its own expectations, the foundation broke $2 million in under 12 months and raised another $250,000, bringing the 18-month total to $2.25 million, he said.
“I love that campaign because the foundation is here to make sure that world-class care is available close to home,” Davies said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.