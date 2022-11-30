Danielle Ropp’s career began young.
Before she could work, Ropp would weed whack and mow the lawn at her father’s equipment upfitter store, Special Fleet Service.
Ropp can recall many summers spent hand-washing rubber PPE and scrubbing windows at the business.
Growing up, Ropp had always wondered if she would pursue the family business.
“It had always been a legacy, and I always wondered if it was mine,” Ropp said.
Sure enough, she soon followed in her family’s footsteps.
In 2011, Ropp started working full time for her dad’s business and in 2020 bought a portion of the company. Ropp, 35, is the president and owner of SFS Tools & Safety, which sells tools to electric utility companies and tests PPE on a daily basis.
When she’s not taking care of the company, Ropp takes care of her two children, Christian, 5, and Sawyer, 2.
Ropp grew up in a traditional household. Her mother stayed at home to take care of the children and her father worked. Ropp said she wants to do both of those things.
“I think at the end of the day, everything I do is just a form of taking care of people,” Ropp said.
Checking in with her employees is important to Ropp. Her grandfather, owner of Rockingham Construction Co., always said to celebrate the good things happening in employees’ lives.
It’s no secret that Ropp is a woman business owner in a male-dominated field.
SFS Tools & Safety is certified as a woman-owned business on a state and national level. The company is also Harrisonburg and Rockingham County living wage certified.
Although there’s restrictions on what she can source locally, Ropp likes to do it when she can. Ropp switched the company’s bank from a national one to F&M Bank. The company also uses Vision Technology Group in Harrisonburg for technology needs.
SFS Tools & Safety sponsored a Little League team in the city. One of her employees coached, and several employees’ children participated.
Ropp and her husband Matt have moved around a bit, living in North Carolina, South Carolina and Colorado. Nothing felt quite like home as much as the Valley, however.
