It was all in Michael Sharp’s family.
Sharp, 34, of Harrisonburg, grew up around the law as his father was an attorney and judge in Warren County.
But before he went to law school at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., he worked as a paralegal. That experience, he said, confirmed that practicing law is the right fit for him.
“It keeps you on your toes,” he said.
Sharp, a partner at BotkinRose in Harrisonburg, was named to the Shenandoah Valley Business Journal’s 10 Under 40 this year.
Sharp’s focus is on civil litigation and employment law.
But coming through for a client, Sharp says, is the most rewarding part of his work.
“But, well beyond just being a legal practitioner and an owner of the law firm enterprise, Michael Sharp has emerged in the firm as someone who takes a holistic view of both the profession and business of the practice of law, rooted in aspiration and reality,” Attorney Doug Guynn, in wrote in his nomination for Sharp.
Guynn also said Sharp is an “insightful leader and embodies true professionalism.”
“Michael is the epitome of a citizen-lawyer: someone who earns a living practicing law but whose dedicated presence and influence spans all kinds of professional, business and civic endeavors,” Guynn said. “He is a role model even at such a relatively young age.”
Sharp’s impact on the community stems past his work at BotkinRose. When he moved to Harrisonburg about seven years ago, he served on the board for the Second Home Learning Center, a before- and after-school child care center.
“I love the mission of that particular program,” he said. “It’s really underserved in the community.”
He also has served on the board of directors for the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA for about five years.
“We’ve made a lot of progress in the past three or four years,” he said.
