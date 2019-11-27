Deborah Smith joined the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad while studying architecture in Blacksburg between 2006 and 2011, and she grew to love it.
“That kind of helped shape my view towards giving back to the community, and even though it was the Virginia Tech community, the idea spread it to Harrisonburg, when I came back,” Smith said.
Smith, 32, has spent her entire life in Harrisonburg except the five years she was at Tech.
As an architect at the Gaines Group in Harrisonburg, Smith has helped in the design of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona, the new Eastern Mennonite Elementary School on Virginia Avenue in Harrisonburg and the renovated Chesapeake Western Railroad Depot building on Chesapeake Avenue in Harrisonburg.
Smith is also the Harrisonburg Women’s Service League vice president of service, after being president in 2018, which was also her first year as a member of the group.
“We support organizations in the area that help raise up women and children in the area that need it,” Smith said.
The league participates in various events, including the upcoming Department of Social Services Saturday with Santa on Dec. 12 at the Rockingham County Administration Center, she said.
The group also serves dinner on one night of the week that Vision of Hope United Methodist Church hosts the Open Doors homeless shelter, Smith said.
And she has volunteered for other groups, including On the Road Collaborative, Canstruction Harrisonburg, Shenandoah Valley Builders Association and the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.
Smith said she has also been a Saturday breakfast volunteer for the annual Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale since she was young — “I don’t even remember,” she laughed.
The Women’s League is also organizing “blessing boxes” with residents of Bridgewater Retirement Community, Smith said.
The blessing boxes are made up of donated food used to create “a box full of food for Thanksgiving meal so a family that may not be able to go out and buy all these things could get it delivered to them,” she said.
