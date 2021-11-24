There are some things that Carlie Floyd misses about being a stay-at-home mom with a bakery business.
She used to have more of a routine -- time with the kids and dinner ready at 5 p.m. But Floyd also used to get up at 3 a.m. to get the bakery going before the kids got up.
"I don't miss that at all," Floyd said with a laugh.
But the 34-year-old from Timberville has also been working at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce for four years, and the experience has opened her eyes to the good work she can do in the community.
Floyd began has an administrative assistant, where she learned she had a passion for membership and working with businesses. She began sitting in on business council meetings and getting to know area partners. A few months ago, Floyd was promoted to manager of membership engagement and programs.
"It's going really well. I'm getting connected with new businesses in the area," Floyd said. She primarily accomplishes this by attending business council meetings. There is the Broadway-Timberville Council, which she is partial to as a resident of Timberville, the Greater Ashby Council, and the East Rockingham Council, which Floyd said isn't quite up and running yet.
The big issues that the Chamber of Commerce is focusing on are child care, transportation and housing.
Cari Orebaugh, marketing and communications manager for the chamber, said, "[Carlie] possesses a professional demeanor and has the ability to communicate proficiently with Chamber members and representatives of other partner organizations. On most occasions, Carlie in the first impression a prospective Chamber members and partners perceive."
