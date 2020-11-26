As vice president of engineering at Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, Jason Burch, 37, has plenty of responsibilities.
The Virginia Tech grad is responsible for electric system planning, technical and line engineering, and joint-use partnerships with outside communications companies such as Comcast and Shentel.
Outside of the office, Burch sits on the board of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition — an organization he’s proud to support for its focus on building a “better, healthier and more connected community,” according to his 10 Under 40 nomination form. And, in the past, he served on Rockingham County’s Bicycle Advisory Committee.
“Jason represents everything the cooperative could want in an employee,” read Burch’s nomination form. “But especially someone with major responsibilities. There are tens of thousands of people who benefit from his leadership — not just the company itself.”
And his work both inside and outside the office has garnered recognition from Solarize Harrisonburg due to his personal interest in an environmentally friendly Shenandoah Valley.
Leading up to his promotion earlier this year, Burch was instrumental in accommodating additional solar capacity in SVEC’s service territory and rolling out Beat the Peak — an energy conservation program now with thousands of participants.
“He has become a trusted voice — and face — for the cooperative through his promotional efforts, where his calm demeanor stands out,” Buch’s nomination form read.
