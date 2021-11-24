David Lee came to the right place for what he thought he wanted to do.
The Cincinnati native was visiting colleges trying to decide where to transfer to pursue a career as a teacher.
That’s how he wound up in Harrisonburg, on a stop at James Madison University, a longtime destination for future educators.
Though he didn’t end up getting that degree in education, he still ended up in the right place.
An avid cyclist, he liked the Shenandoah Bicycle Co., and it was in the parking lot outside the downtown Harrisonburg shop where he met his future wife, Stevie.
“Everything fell into place,” said Lee, 32, of Harrisonburg, who transferred to JMU in 2010 and earned a degree in geographic science.
Lee, a geographic information system coordinator at Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, has been named to this year’s Shenandoah Valley Business Journal 10 Under 40.
In his role at SVEC, Lee monitors a virtual model of the Mount Crawford-based co-op’s infrastructure spanning from Rockingham County to Winchester and Frederick County and over 2,400 square miles of service area.
“It’s kind of babysitting that model,” he said.
Evolving technology and new applications give him the opportunity to look for what changes SVEC can make to be more efficient, which he said “is always kind of a fun challenge.”
And yet, he still gets to scratch that educational itch. In 2018, he and his wife founded Appalachian Forest School, “a place-based, interest-led, outdoor recreation program for children between the ages of 3 and 5,” according to its website.
Stevie is the director and lead instructor, while David says his role is more behind the scenes.
“It was her kind of dream gig, and so we figured out how to do it together,” he said.
And it all seemed to once again fall in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.