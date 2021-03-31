In making a company function at optimum capacity, you need people on the team who each look at your organization with a different set of eyes. There are essentially three key functions that need to be performed by people who have the appropriate perspective and skill set to prepare the business for success. Each of these roles needs to be played simultaneously by people with the right talents.
Here are the three key roles that are required in any company.
The Doer
Doers focus on the present demands of the business. They make sure that all that needs to get done actually gets done.
Doers make sure that orders get processed, products get delivered and customers get served. They are focused on the here and now and on handling what needs to happen to satisfy all demands today.
Doers are concerned about the physical aspects of the business building process: making good on all current commitments to customers, suppliers, investors and employees. They address the most visible parts of the entire operation and the most urgent and pressing matters in the business: keeping all stakeholders happy.
The Fixer
Fixers oversee the workings of the company with an eye to clear the obstacles out of the way for the Doer. They work to fix problems through learning from past mistakes.
Fixers make sure that all issues get resolved. They bring a practical perspective to planning based on the company’s limitations. As much as they work to resolve the problems, they are also painfully aware of how those problems can hinder future growth. As a result, they oversee the planning process for the company.
Fixers are in charge of holding the business together. While they aren’t necessarily focused on current orders, products and customers, they see how the business can and should work — and what needs to happen when it doesn’t.
The Seer
Seers cast the vision for the future of the company. They see the possibilities for the company’s future direction that no one else might see.
Seers are less constrained by the current demands of the business and the problems to be resolved, so they are responsible for the creative side of the business. They focus more on realizing the team’s potential and what the company could ultimately become.
Seers are always considering ways to enhance current products and services, develop new products and services, or discontinue current products and services lacking demand or profitability. They also are always thinking about how to bolster the image of the business. In addition, they focus on maintaining and building the company’s brand.
Here's the key takeaway. With these three functions working together in tandem, all the areas of the business fit together. The Doer focuses on the present and all its demands, the Fixer focuses on the past and all that can be learned from its mistakes, and the Seer focuses on the future and all the potential it holds. When these functions are represented in a company — and work well together — you have the makings of a strong company.
All three of these roles are essential to the success of any business. To build a solid foundation from the start, every business needs to have the right people in these roles. Most importantly, you need to figure out which role fits your skills and talents, not necessarily which one you think you want to be.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew” and “Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew.” Robert is also president of Transformational Impact LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies make their ideals actionable.
