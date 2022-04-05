Valley Business Keynote announced Seth Mattison, internationally renowned expert on workforce trends and generational dynamics, as the keynote speaker for the 2022 address.
Mattison is the founder and CEO of FutureSight Labs, author of “The Future of Leadership,” and has advised many of the world’s leading organizations on the key shifts happening around talent management, change and innovation, leadership and the future of work.
The annual event will be held at the Forbes Center for Performing Arts on July 26.
Sponsorships are available now and will get a first choice of seating at the event. General admission tickets will be released in the coming weeks.
“Businesses across every sector and industry are struggling with workforce challenges. In the past two years, the loss of interpersonal contact at work has added another layer of difficulty,” said Andy Vanhook, current Valley Business Keynote board co-chair. “We believe Mr. Mattison’s keynote is the right message at the right time for the Valley. His blending of the importance of the human connection while navigating what’s next will challenge us, yet make us better leaders for our businesses, our organizations, and our community.”
— Staff Report
