Though some may have decided to put off retirement due to the COVID-19 economic collapse, there is still demand for spots at area retirement communities.
One out of five Americans, 68 million, estimate they will now retire later than anticipated, according to a joint Edward Jones and Age Wave study released in late summer. The average delay to retirement is roughly 3.3 years, according to the study.
Over half of American part-time workers, 54%, plan to continue working even into retirement while 21% of part-time workers and 15% of full-time workers have no plan to retire at all, according to a 2020 report from Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.
And American workers aren’t the only ones considering such measures. In Canada, 8 million residents are rethinking retirement timing, according to the same study. Across the Atlantic, 1.5 million Britons decided to put off retirement for at least several more years, according to a May report from the nation’s Office for National Statistics.
However, about one in 10 Americans are opting to retire earlier than expected, and for the commonwealth, that could be good news.
In 2020, Virginia was the prime destination as the highest number of Americans moved across state lines for retirement in five years, according to a study by HireAHelper.com.
Of retirees who left their state, 15% moved to Virginia, making it 2020’s top retirement destination, according to the study.
Yet, moving to the state does not mean moving into a retirement community.
Crista Cabe, spokesperson for Bridgewater Retirement Community, said there has been a “very light shift” downwards in the number of residents from 99% capacity to 96%. She said that is what the nonprofit was expecting as it recently expanded its capacity.
“We have had a couple of people who have said they’re going to delay moving in until after the pandemic is over, mostly because of the additional risk of exposure during the move-in process itself,” Cabe said.
Karen Wiggington, spokesperson at Sunnyside Communities, said the sheer number of questions from prospective residents has increased over the years. She said it is unrelated to the pandemic.
“It has more to do with how people are exploring and comparing their options,” Wiggington said. “It’s in the higher levels of living we are getting more questions about how we are managing the COVID crisis.”
Maureen Pearson, spokesperson for Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, said the pandemic has increased the research families and potential residents do into retirement communities, such as those in the Valley.
“People are more educated and aware of health concerns because of the coronavirus,” Pearson said. “They are more careful and asking questions that they wouldn’t have asked before, such as how are we doing meals, what activities are available, ‘How can I stay connected and socialize with family and friends?’” Pearson said.
Visitation polices at the facilities have been tough on families, but welcomed by residents and their kin out of necessity to keep their family members safe, according to the spokespeople.
Four out of five COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Americans 65 or older. The virus is roughly 630 times as deadly to those 85 and older than to people aged 18 to 29. For patients 65 to 74, the virus is 64 times as deadly compared to young adults.
“It’s been a serious issue we’ve tried to mitigate with iPads or window visit, but it’s just not the same as the normal visitation,” Cabe said.
Area retirement homes have ramped up protective procedures and testing of their own staff to make sure any trace of the virus does not reach residents, according to the spokespeople.
To avoid the chance of contracting the virus, many in urban areas with the money to do so have left for more rural residences, according to various reports. Local real estate agents have said they have heard anecdotal evidence of such a trend happening in the area.
Over a quarter of retirees moved away from large cities and metropolitan areas in 2020, according to the HireAHelper.com study. Last year, 30% more Americans moved for retirement than in 2019, according to the study.
It is a recurring pattern, not just driven by the pandemic. In 2019, 35% more people moved for retirement than in 2009, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Wiggington said Sunnyside has seen a “noticeable” increase in inquires from other states with large metro areas such as New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio and even Florida.
“Some of the more identifiable reasons for this increase were location, affordability, proximity to family and quality of health care in the area,” she said.
The city’s population grew by 13% between 2010 and 2018, with about 14% of that being new residents 65 and older and 37% being students, according to data from the Comprehensive Housing Assessment & Market Study presented to City Council on Jan. 12.
The number of residents moving to the city has steadily grown over the years from 121 in 2015 to 323 in 2016 to 721 in 2017 and 813 in 2018, the last year data are available.
Florida, a popular state for retirees, had about 13.5% of moving retirees choose the state in 2019, followed by 10.3% who moved to Wyoming and 7% who chose Pennsylvania. The data also showed that retired singles and women are more likely to move to Virginia, while couples are more likely to move to Florida, according to the HireAHelper.com study.
Roughly 8,000 retirees moved to the Waynesboro metro area and another 8,000 moved to Charlottesville metro area in 2020 for a combined nearly 10% of retiree moves that year, according to U.S. Census data.
Data for the Harrisonburg metro area, which includes the city and the county, could not be found through the U.S. Census Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.