Dr. Maureen Ward never stops trying to help her community, those who know her say.
Ward, 39, of Singers Glen, is the owner and medical director of Harrisonburg Animal Hospital. She began working at the facility in 2011, and she purchased the practice in 2016.
“It’s kind of always what I knew I would do,” she said.
A lifelong Rockingham County resident, Ward graduated from Turner Ashby High School and earned her bachelor’s of science in biology from Virginia Commonwealth University, and her doctorate of veterinary medicine from Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.
“Dr. Ward has worked hard to grow her business,” according to a nomination form support Ward for the Shenandoah Valley Business Journal’s 10 Under 40. “She and her staff are constantly attending courses so that her clinic can provide the community with the latest in veterinary medical techniques.”
Ward was also named the 2022 Virginia Veterinary Medical Association Distinguished Veterinarian of the year.
She serves on the curriculum advisory committee in veterinary technology at Blue Ridge Community College. Local high school students are able to shadow her staff, and veterinary technician students are eligible for summer internships at her animal hospital.
The most rewarding thing of working in her hometown, she said, are the connections she’s able to establish with her clients. She and her staff are able to get to know their clients and their pets, which creates a warm atmosphere that isn’t always found in other corporate veterinary practices, she said.
“I take it with a lot of honor that I’m able to sustain a private practice and keep the family-friendly ideas going,” she said.
Ward also sponsored and helped create a veterinary medicine exhibit at the Explore More Discovery Museum to help children explore the profession. She also has created and organized fundraisers for the Blue Ridge Free Clinic and Cat’s Cradle.
