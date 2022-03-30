The Virginia Veterinary Medical Association (VVMA), a professional organization of veterinarians dedicated to enhancing the quality of human and animal life, announced Maureen Ward, DVM has received the 2022 Distinguished Virginia Veterinarian award for her exemplary service to the veterinary profession and to the VVMA. The award was presented at the Virginia Veterinary Conference in Roanoke, Virginia on Feb. 25.
Dr. Maureen Ward, a 2009 VMRCVM graduate, earned this award through exemplary community service. She is known for maintaining a strong relationship with the community through sponsorships of local organizations and events as well as being an exceptional owner and leader of Harrisonburg Animal Hospital.
As a practice owner, Dr. Ward focuses on growth and the encouragement of the doctors and staff. Dr. Ward serves on the Curriculum Advisory Committee in Veterinary Technology at Blue Ridge Community College. She volunteers her time in elementary schools and local colleges speaking about the veterinary profession. Dr. Ward hosts both students from local high schools to shadow and veterinary technician students for summer internships. She also sponsored and helped create a veterinary medicine exhibit at the Explore More Discovery Museum to help young people explore their love of veterinary medicine. Dr Ward is actively investing in and is making a significant impact on the future of veterinary medicine.
Dr. Ward is a wife and a mother of three young kids. During her free time, she enjoys hiking, camping, and attending music festivals.
