Kyle Yeager is a fundraiser who has spent most of his career with the James Madison University Athletics Department, but has been working to help bring funds in for local causes.
Yeager, native of Kansas City, Missouri, was first drawn to the athletics department due to his father’s ties to sports. Tom Yeager was the commissioner of the Colonial Athletic Association from 1985 to 2016.
The same year his father left the CAA, Kyle Yeager said he transferred out of athletics to get more time to spend with his family, as well as to give back to the community.
“I made the move to the [universitywide fundraising] to have a better understanding of how the university works and open some doors for fundraising for the entire university instead of only athletics,” Yeager, 38, of Harrisonburg, said.
Yeager said he travels across the country working to connect alumni with the university as the associate director of strategic gifts, driving to places such as Richmond, Atlanta, Nashville, Birmingham and Florida.
“In athletics, you don’t have the time to be able to do something like that because you’re just slammed,” he said.
Yeager has been a member of the board of trustees for Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley for two years.
“For me, it was something that was a little outside my comfort zone in an area that I didn’t know a lot about,” he said. “That was the intrigue more than anything else.”
He is also a member of the board for Generations Crossing, a nonprofit intergenerational day care facility.
“Especially with what I work with at JMU, the tax laws have really changed things on why people give privately these days,” he said.
And the fact that he worked at JMU for years has helped open fundraising doors, he said.
“If I didn’t have JMU, I probably wouldn’t have the connections to help these organizations,” he said.
Yeager said he feels that he has brought good things to the nonprofits, and could see raising money for other local groups in the future.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done for both organizations, but it’s one of those things in the back of my mind because there’s so many other worthy groups.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.