Ian Young just wanted something healthier to eat.
It began as a hobby, but Young, 26, of Broadway, now owns and operates MicroBite Farms, where he grows over a dozen varieties of microgreens — green plants like broccoli and cilantro.
The former U.S. Marine sells the healthy alternatives to the local community at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market. He also sells locally to restaurants, vineyards, James Madison University and the Massanutten Market.
He said he enjoys being offering healthier foods to the community and the positive interactions he has while selling his product.
“I just enjoy being a part of the community,” he said.
Microgreens have four to 40 times more nutrients than their mature counterparts, according to research from the University of Maryland. Young grows microgreen broccoli, cabbage, pea shoots, sunflower, arugula, spicy mustard mix, radish, cantaloupe, purple kohlrabi, spicy salad mix and sorrel, along with others.
“As an entrepreneur, Ian educated himself on all aspects of starting a business, including his business plan, the process of growing microgreens with special attention to quality control and freshness, marketing and sales,” according to a nomination form supporting Young for the Shenandoah Valley Business Journal’s 10 Under 40.
Young said his business has been well-received by the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County community.
“It just feels good to know people enjoy what I promote,” he said.
In the long term, Young said he wants the business to grow and stay sustainable. The growth of his business may provide additional employment opportunities, he said.
“I want to make a difference,” Young said.
