SHENANDOAH COUNTY — Authorities accuse a Shenandoah County woman of exploiting and stealing thousands of dollars from a mentally incapacitated man.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has charged Tracy Ann Phillips of taking at least $20,000 from the man over the course of several years.
A grand jury in Shenandoah County Circuit Court handed up 43 indictments on Wednesday charging Phillips, 57, of 698 Willow Lane, Basye, with 21 felony counts of obtaining $1,000 or more by false pretenses. Indictments do not state how much money authorities allege Phillips obtained for each charge. The total amount of the felonies totals $21,000 at a minimum. Indictments state the alleged incidents occurred from at least as early as June 2019 and continued through July 2022.
Indictments also charge Phillips with 19 felony counts of using the man’s mental incapacity to take $1,000 or more from him during the same time period. Phillips also is charged with one count of obtaining less than $1,000 from the man by false pretenses and two counts of using the man’s mental incapacity to steal less than $1,000 from him.
Judge Kevin C. Black issued a bench warrant for Phillips’ arrest. Phillips did not appear in court when the judge ordered the indictments unsealed.
The sheriff’s office received a report in late December of someone possibly taking advantage of the man financially, Capt. Glenn Ogle said by phone Monday.
“Documents were given to us to try to figure out what was going on,” Ogle said.
The sheriff’s office worked with Adult Protective Services in the Department of Social Services, Ogle said. Investigators sought Phillips’ financial information to try to track the money, Ogle said. Investigators received the documents in March. They couldn’t get in contact with Phillips and her attorney prior to seeking the indictments, Ogle said.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
