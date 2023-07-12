ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Larry Shifflett, the new superintendent for Rockingham County Public Schools, presented his 100-day entry plan at Monday night's school board meeting, sharing how he would listen, build, assess and plan to achieve goals within the school system.
Shifflett’s entry plan was a portion of the interview process conducted by board members and was created to establish a smooth transition between the change in leadership, Shifflett said. The superintendent share his foundation of leadership in Rockingham County, which included integrity, excellence and focusing on all students.
“For me, integrity is about servant leadership,” Shifflett said. “I'm here to serve my community and to lead the school division, and it's about transparency to all stakeholders.”
Shifflett also said he wants to set high expectations for students and employees, couple it with high levels of support and empower students early on with great teachers “by design.”
For the first 100 days of his tenure, Shifflett said he has goals in student safety, achievement and engagement, governance and school board relations, school and community relations and establishing focus for the upcoming school year.
To achieve the goals within these fields, Shifflett said he will listen and aim to understand various stakeholders’ perspectives, build relationships and connections within the community, analyzing data like SOL scores and hiring a consultant to conduct an external audit and finally collaboration with the board and leaders to create a strategic plan.
For his goals in student safety, achievement and engagement, Shifflett’s presentation stated he wanted to conduct a needs assessment, meet with RCPS leaders to review data in each area and review development plans for all staff.
Shifflett said he’s had 14 meetings since he started on Wednesday.
“I’m already beginning to see some threads but I'm not finished,” Shifflett said. “I’m just getting started.”
In governance and school board relations, Shifflett’s presentation stated his objectives were to formalize roles and responsibilities, establish a regular meeting with the board chair and determine how the board chair and committee chairs would work with him and his executive cabinet.
Under activities, Shifflett highlighted the school board retreat July 12 with a facilitator and a full-day work session July 19. Chair Jackie Lohr said the board members were given a reading list to go over several policies for the July 12 retreat.
For school and community relations, Shifflett said he wanted to enhance existing relationships and honest conversations and meet with leaders in the community. Shifflett said his calendar is already packed.
School board member Matt Cross thanked Shifflett for the presentation and for his work in meeting with others in the community.
“If you recall during the interview process I looked at you, and I said, ‘You know what, this is the best entry plan I’ve heard in days,’” Cross said. “You looked back at me and you said, 'It's the best entry plan you're gonna hear all day' … I have no doubt that you're going to succeed.”
Shifflett also shared that members of the public could track his progress on the RCPS website, which lists all of his goals and introductions for his first 100 days, including meeting with community groups and schools.
