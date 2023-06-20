BRIDGEWATER — A summer-long internet safety series will continue at the Sipe Center with a free program on Wednesday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m.
Admission to the event is free of charge and community members of all ages are welcome to attend.
Just as the internet offers great potential for good, there is also great risk to children, parents, institutions and the nation. The series — which kicked off on June 7 with a presentation on internet safety for children — will examine each of these risks, offering both insight and defense strategies.
“Historically — to keep people safe — local governments just had to provide clean water and good police protection," stated Amanda Saufley — who works as performance director for Sipe Center. "Today’s world is more complicated. We want our citizens to thrive in it, but we still want them to be safe. The series is about helping people understand and guard against the dangers which lurk in the dark alleys of the internet.”
Wednesday's presenter will be Sabrina Dorman-Andrew — executive director of New Creation in Harrisonburg.
New Creation was founded out of a passion to employ and empower those recovering from the affects of human trafficking and Dorman-Andrew's team has been on a mission for nearly 10 years to creatively counteract human trafficking through local heart and a global approach.
Dorman-Andrew's program is titled "Internet, social media, and their interactions with human trafficking." Beneath the façade of social media use, there can be a horrible truth which hits too close to home. Andrew will describe the tragedy of human trafficking — educating attendees on how social media can be a form of recruitment and how trafficking can be prevented.
"I am really excited to raise awareness around the intersections of the internet, social media and human trafficking," Dorman-Andrew said. "I believe starting these much needed community conversations is a big piece of counteracting the issue of trafficking."
Sipe Center is located at 100 North Main Street in Bridgewater.
For more information regarding Bridgewater's internet safety series, contact Saufley by emailing asaufley@bridgewater.town or by calling 540-908-4212.
