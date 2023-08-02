Six mental health organizations in Harrisonburg will receive funding as part of the city’s Mental Health Fund, and $400,000 was dedicated to the fund by Harrisonburg City Council to help provide accessible and affordable mental health, according to a press release by the city.
The six organizations were selected by a review committee created by city staff, according to the release. The committee, which consisted of city staff and local experts, selected projects based on their target population, funding requested, and implementation timeline, according to the press release. The funds were part of more than $23.8 million awarded to the city as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed by President Biden on March 11, 2021.
Five of the six organizations were fully funded, while sixth was 99% funded, according to the release. Each organization will be using the funds for a new project.
Boys & Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham will be putting $123,574 in ARPA funds toward its Advancing Mental Health Equity through Out-of-School Time Programming. This project fund a new, full-time mental health advocate for BGCHR city clubs to provide support for existing staff, group programming for children and youths who attend the clubs, and individual support for youths and their families, according to the release.
“One of the things that’s really important to the Boys & Girls Club is to figure out a way to integrate mental health skills into that out-of-school time area,” said Sandra Quigg, CEO of BGCHR. “We’re the bridge between school and home, so it’s a really good space to provide that school building for young people. This grant will help us do that, along with assisting our staff to learn new skills as well.”
Strength in Peers will put $111,877 toward its Back on Track Recovery Program. This project will provide full funding for a Peer Recovery Specialist position and partial funding for a Case Manager and Resident in Counseling. These positions will work together to provide mental health support for homeless individuals, according to the release.
The Gemeinschaft Home, which received 99% funding, will put $69,813 toward expanding access to one-on-one counseling sessions and increasing the number of classes and curricula to address substance use disorder, according to the release.
The Collins Center will put $40,569 toward creating and filling a Bilingual Trauma-Informed Counselor position at the center. The funding will also be used to raise base salaries for existing Clinical Coordinator, Therapist, and Therapist-in-Residence positions, according to the release.
First Step: A Response to Domestic Violence will use $34,167 to fund a Bilingual Domestic Violence Counselor position and promote services available to survivors of domestic violence, according to the release.
“We have a counselor here on staff at First Step who provides individual counseling and will start facilitating a support group for domestic violence," said Candy Phillips, executive director at First Step. “These services are free of charge, and this grant will allow us to continue these services. We’ve had some cuts in funding from grants from the state and federal government, and these funds will allow us to continue these services and keep this position at its current level.”
Part of the grant is also to increase awareness and outreach in the community, said Phillips.
Community Counseling Center will use $20,000 to cover the cost of wages for counselors seeing clients with problems such as depression, anxiety, and parenting concerns who utilize the Center’s sliding scale. The sliding scale allows those who do not have or cannot afford healthcare insurance to receive treatment at a cost proportional to their income, according to the release.
“Creating a city for all, like we are doing here in Harrisonburg, requires us to ensure that all members of our community feel safe, valued and have abundant opportunity,” said Mayor Deanna Reed in the release. “The work these six organizations will do in our community is going to make Harrisonburg a better place for all who call it home, and ensure that people who need aid navigating mental and behavioral health challenges receive that support and know we care about their wellbeing.”
