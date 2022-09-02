FRONT ROYAL — Carleigh Baugher had the experience of a lifetime last week.
The Skyline Middle School eighth grader participated and finished second in the T-Mobile Little League Softball Home Run Derby on Aug. 25 at Volunteer Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
“It’s a super huge accomplishment,” Baugher said on Monday afternoon. “Even if I had got eighth that would still have been really amazing.”
Baugher, 13, arrived in Williamsport on Aug. 24 with her family and they returned home on Aug. 26.
Baugher said one of the highlights was getting to meet legendary softball player Jennie Finch, a former Olympian and professional player.
“It was really cool,” Baugher said. “I got to meet Jennie Finch, and she’s amazing. She’s so sweet. It was a surprise for all of the girls, and she was in the dugout with all of us talking to us, trying to help us out. She gave us some advice, just saying not to get in your head, and just have fun and don’t worry about it.”
Baugher took Finch’s advice and had a stellar outing in the Home Run Derby. There were eight participants and they went head to head in the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.
In the quarterfinals and semifinals, each hitter had 90 seconds to hit as many home runs as possible. The second competitor in each matchup only had to surpass the first hitter by one homer and then the round stops.
Baugher was the four seed in the competition. She beat fifth-seeded Grace Boekenoogen (Arlington, Washington) in the quarterfinals. Boekenoogen had two home runs and Baugher followed with three in just 19 seconds to advance to the semifinals.
“It’s very stressful wondering how many they’re going to hit and if you can beat that,” Baugher said. “I like going second. I like knowing what I have to beat rather than going first.”
In the semifinals, Baugher took on top-seeded Nadia Cedillo (Santa Fe, New Mexico). Cedillo won the West Region title to enter as the top seed. Baugher went second in the battle in the semifinals. Cedillo hit seven homers, putting some pressure on Baugher, but it was no problem for her.
Baugher hit 10 homers, the most of any semifinalist to advance to the final.
In the finals, both hitters get two minutes and they can call a timeout one time during their at-bat.
Baugher faced off against second-seeded Lacyn Black (Ashland, Kentucky) in the finals. The two met in the finals of the East Region competition in July in Arlington, Texas. Black beat Baugher by one homer in that event.
Baugher said she tried to have fun in the finals and not think too much about it.
“Going out there was kind of stressful, but I just tried to have fun,” Baugher said.
Baugher went first and hit eight in the first 70 seconds before calling a timeout.
“As soon as I called timeout I tried to put my hands on my head,” Baugher said. “To try to catch my breath and get air into my lungs.”
She then hit eight more over the last 50 seconds, including seven of her last eight swings.
Baugher said she was proud of herself for hitting 16 homers in two minutes. Then it was Black’s turn and Baugher said she couldn’t watch.
“I didn’t even watch her,” Baugher said. “In the dugout, when you walk out you could go under the bleachers. I just kind of stayed out there, just listening. I did not want to watch. She beat me, but I didn’t want to see her beat me when she did. And then I walked out after I had heard that she had just won.”
Baugher put up an impressive number in the finals, but Black came out on fire and never cooled off. Black hit six in a row at one point and 10 of her last 12. She hit her 17th homer with 13 seconds left to win the Softball Home Run Derby title.
The competition was televised on ESPN on Aug. 26, although they cut out a good portion of the event. Baugher’s highlights from the first two rounds were shown as well as the complete finals.
The ESPN analysts praised Baugher during the telecast.
Former Olympian Jessica Mendoza said she loves Baugher’s swing.
“I absolutely love how simple it is,” Mendoza said. “How easy the power is.”
At one point, former Major Leaguer Todd Frazier compared Baugher’s swing to Dansby Swanson, who plays on Baugher’s favorite team, the Atlanta Braves.
“It was so cool to hear it from another person’s perspective and not just people that know me,” Baugher said. “And it was Todd Frazier and he’s a Major League Baseball player.”
On Cue Sports Bar and Grill in Front Royal had a watch party for the ESPN telecast and Baugher and her family attended.
Baugher said it was a different experience seeing herself on TV.
“It was super cool,” Baugher said. “It was kind of weird watching me on TV, seeing my face up there. You could hear me talk.”
Baugher said the experience as a whole was a lot of fun.
“It was really cool, watching all those Little League games was fun,” Baugher said. “My friends were down there, and we all walked around and slid down the cardboard hill with the little cardboard pieces. It was so fun.”
Baugher’s dad, Josh, said it was an amazing experience for the whole family.
“The experience was amazing,” Josh Baugher said. “Me and her mom are her No. 1 fans. So we were so happy to be able to be there to support her. T-mobile blessed us with a chance before the Home Run Derby to watch a Little League game the night before. The game we got to watch was a great game. We saw a lot of great highlights, great plays.”
Josh Baugher said that he had always wanted to go to the Little League World Series and as a kid he dreamed of making it there, but to see his daughter participate there was special.
“Growing up, seeing all these Little Leaguers, always wanting to be one,” Josh Baugher said. “And it’s more exciting to see your child be in it, more than what you always dreamed about. That’s the exciting part for me.”
He said they were very thankful for On Cue Sports Bar and Grill for having the watch party and for all the support the town has given them.
Josh Baugher said after the Home Run Derby was over, Carleigh experienced another special moment.
“She told me after she got done, after the derby was over some little girl walked up to her maybe 10, 11 years old and wanted her autograph,” Josh Baugher said. “I thought that was a pretty cool highlight for her. Even though she didn’t win that kind of helps make her feel a little better about her performance.”
Carleigh Baugher said he first day back at school was on Monday and she said everyone was congratulating her.
“All my teachers at school were congratulating me,” Carleigh Baugher said. “And my friends were coming up to me and saying a bunch of stuff. People I didn’t even know were talking to me. It was crazy. I felt like a celebrity at school.”
