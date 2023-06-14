Verbomania, the excessive use of or obsession with words, perfectly describes Bryan Milstead.
Bryan Milstead, an eighth grader from Skyline Middle School, recently attended the Scripps National Spelling Bee for the second time in a row, making it to the quarterfinals after winning the regional bee in 64 rounds against his competitor Sophie Shankar, a sixth grader from Skyline.
Bryan Milstead tied for 74th in this year’s bee, making it farther than his 135th place last year, getting out in the fourth round with the word “furtum.”
Jeff Roadcap, district governor of Rockingham District Ruritans who sponsored the 2023 regional spelling bee, said over 20,000 schools with 11 million students participated in narrowing it down to 231 students in the national spelling bee.
With this being Bryan Milstead’s second run in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, he said he somewhat knew what to expect, preparing one to three hours every day studying words online and with his parents, Ni Luu Milstead and Jon Milstead, all while navigating school work and extracurriculars.
“You just have to find a good balance. And you have to tell yourself, ‘Hey, yeah, so you can study for the national bee, but you also have other obligations,’” Bryan Milstead said. “And you just kind of have to work around that.”
The bee tests on any and all words from the unabridged Webster dictionary, and this year, Scripps also added a word meaning section, where students had to know the meaning of words as well.
On top of spelling on the national stage, Bryan Milstead said, Scripps also provided plenty of entertainment like activities and presentations. His favorite part though, Bryan Milstead said, was being on stage.
"It was very exhilarating, very exciting, but it was also kind of nerve-wracking. Although I already kind of had an idea … there's still that nerves that comes with being up on stage,” Bryan Milstead said.
Ni Luu Milstead said watching her son compete on the national level was surreal but nerve-racking and sad as well because this was his last year of eligibility.
“The first time that he made it to nationals was very exciting,” Ni Luu Milstead said. "But he went out for it again, and I just told him to try his best. And if he makes it again to nationals it would be awesome. And he did, and we're so proud of him and all of his efforts.”
Ni Luu Milstead said she thinks her son's accomplishments had sparked interest in spelling bees across the division. She encouraged students and parents to participate because they’ll be surprised by what they find.
Despite competing against over 200 other kids, Bryan Milstead said the competition wasn’t against each other, they were “competing against the dictionary.” Roadcap said he watched as kids participating in the national bee came to support one another.
“They might be competing against somebody from Texas, but they all get along, just like kids do,” Roadcap said. “And they just support each other so well and cheer them on even after they've been eliminated."
Bryan Milstead thanked everyone who supported him, including his family, Roadcap and the Rockingham County Rurtitans and Scripps for the opportunity to participate. In the end, Bryan Milstead said the bee isn’t just about spelling, it's about the relationships you build along the way.
“It's about like, learning new languages, and really delving into the history of words and roots, and just making those connections with people and forming new friendships," Milstead said. “So yeah, there's a lot that you can gain from this time, not just spelling and words.”
