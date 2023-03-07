Aggrandizement, gypsophila, dactylic and nonpareil were some of the words eighth grader Bryan Milstead and sixth grader Sophie Shankar nailed in the last part of the 2023 Rockingham County Regional Spelling Bee Saturday. The bee lasted roughly three and a half hours with 64 rounds. The winning word?
“Linnet,” pronouncer Chaz Haywood, clerk of the circuit court for Rockingham County and Harrisonburg, said. Linnet is a type of finch — it was the 308th word of the bee.
Bryan, an eighth grader at Skyline Middle School, spelled the word with ease and won the spelling bee for the second year in a row.
There have been two-year winners in the past, but it’s not common, host Jeff Roadcap, district governor of Rockingham Ruritans, said.
This bee lasted longer than any he’s seen in the last 10 years, Roadcap added.
“We’ve definitely never seen beyond 200,” Haywood said before reading the 268th word, lidocaine, to Bryan.
The high number of rounds made this year harder than last, Bryan said.
He started studying for this year’s bee in January, spending an hour or two each day studying the list with his parents.
Bryan said he wanted to thank his parents for so diligently helping him prepare for this year’s bee and for supporting him throughout his entire spelling bee journey. Bryan also thanked Roadcap and the other members of the Ruritan Club’s local chapter, as well as the bee’s sponsors and participants.
For taking first place, Bryan won a paid trip to Washington D.C. to participate in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee, which he said was a fun experience last year.
Bryan also won a laptop sponsored by Cargill, a one-year subscription to Encyclopedia Britannica Premium online, a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster Dictionary online, a Samuel Louis Sugarman award and a gift certificate to “Stringers” word list.
Sophie, a sixth grader also from Skyline Middle School, came in second place after battling beside Bryan for hours until she misspelled consommé. She brought home a $50 Barnes & Noble gift card and a gift certificate to “Stringers” word list. The two kids, along with third place winner Samuel Maust — a seventh grader at Thomas Harrison Middle — will all receive engraved plaques.
There were 24 students competing Saturday, from Rockingham, Harrisonburg and Shenandoah public schools, Eastern Mennonite School and Redeemer Classical School.
The judges were Bryan Hutcheson, Rockingham County sheriff, John Downey, president of Blue Ridge Community College, and Darryl Haley, former NFL player with the New England Patriots and owner of a bed and breakfast in Luray.
After the final round, Haley stood up to address the audience.
“I just want to say, that was extremely impressive,” he said.
