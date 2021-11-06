When Austin Bell set out on a cross-country road trip in a Sprinter van he built out with a bed, batteries and a roof rack “porch,” he thought he’d be gone for one month.
Two and a half months later, Bell returned to Harrisonburg with an idea for a business that took a West Coast lifestyle and aimed to make it more accessible on the East Coast.
“I was planning on being gone for a month and a month into it I realized I was in Portland, Oregon, and I realized, well, I’m halfway,” Bell said. “It was fantastic, it was eye-opening for me. I did it solo, all that decision making was [great for me.]”
Bell wanted to share the experience he had and make traveling with the capabilities to camp in a van to people at all price ranges and started a new business with his father, Ken Bell, called Skyline Van Design, which launched at the beginning of the year. The business offers modular components to make DIY-ing easier while also offering services and custom builds for customers.
“We’re focusing on creating a modular system of components that can be kind of plug-and-played and built upon so that you don’t necessarily have to buy the entire kit at once,” Austin Bell said. “There’s a lot of companies out there that create these top-of-the-line builds but they’re $200,000 and it’s [an expensive] entry for a lot of [customers].”
With the help of his father, who runs a business called Tradeshow Direct, which makes custom trade show displays, Austin Bell got a space, fabrication tools and funding to help start the business.
“My experience up to this is doing custom trade show counters that are all modular and things like this,” Ken Bell said. “So we’re basically taking 25 years of building custom modular trade show furniture and turning it into modular van stuff. It just kind of flows out of us because it’s something I’ve done for so long."
Using computer-aided design, Austin Bell, a 2019 architecture graduate from the University of Virginia, created a kitchenette cabinet that includes a chest refrigerator-cooler, microwave and three different power sources including an AC to DC charger, which connects with the vehicle’s alternator to charge while driving; a solar charge controller which connects with solar panels on the roof of the vehicle; and an inverter charger that can plug into an outlet or campsite.
Bell said he used a combination of solar power and car charging to power his trip that traced the northern U.S. to Portland and circled back along the southern U.S. to Harrisonburg.
“Between solar and the car charging, I had no issues for two and a half months driving across the country. My batteries never got below 80%,” Bell said.
Another big part of the business, which operates in a warehouse next to Brothers Craft Brewing, is customization and aesthetics. Along with incorporating branded components, customers who buy modular offerings can pick accent colors. Van customers can also opt to have custom flooring installed in their van and can choose between a variety of multicolor textiles for floor mats.
“If you ever go to, like, a high-end kitchen design center, we kind of want to have that when you walk in here. You get to explore these different color options so you can really make it your own. So materials and finishes are stuff that we’re real interested in,” Ken Bell said.
Currently, the Bells are fully outfitting a beige 2021 Mercedes sprinter van with a roof rack, ladder, lights and more in part of the warehouse space of the business.
Austin Bell said he plans to use the van, once it’s finished, at trade shows as a display, as a rental and potentially sell it to a client.
“We’re definitely pushing that level of curbside aesthetic. We’re going to make it look badass. It’s going to be functional and badass at the same time. Not everyone that’s going to come to us is going to want the off-roading wheels and tire combo and all these exterior components, but it’s kind of showing off the potential of products we’re going to offer,” Austin Bell said.
Van outfitting is often a do-it-yourself activity, but Austin Bell, who spent roughly four months outfitting his own van said that can get tricky when it comes to electrical and big projects, like cutting in a new window. Jeremy Wimpey, principal of Applied Trails Research, spends much of the year designing and maintaining forested trails across the country and relies on an outfitted van for work.
“My first van I worried about it burning to the ground because I did the wiring myself. I’ve done two [vans] in the past and I just don’t have the time to do all of it,” Wimpey said.
Wimpey, who recently got a new van, said he decided to become a customer of Skyline Van Design because of its location and the level of expertise the team has.
“They’re close. Most of the places that do van work are out West, so it’s really nice to have a van resource on the East Coast,” Wimpey said. “[Until] the pandemic, I lived in my van probably half of the year for work. But I’m always carrying stuff in it. So having something that’s like convertible and doesn’t rattle when you’re driving on back country roads.”
Austin Bell is betting his ability to fully design functional vans in computer-aided design before fabricating anything will set his business apart for DIYers who want to have a van life experience.
“We’ve done a lot of up-front prototyping on the computer first. We’re designing the van on the computer before we even start cutting the wood so we can visualize how it’s going to flow. I feel like a lot of people think every van is starting from scratch. But for us, by the time we cut our first piece of wood, in virtual world, we’ve prototyped it like four times," Ken Bell said.
