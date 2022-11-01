In August, the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission released its Pandemic Recovery and Resiliency Plan, a data-based economic development guide and review of best practices from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the document, in the planning district region, more than 15,000 jobs were lost and GDP dropped by $315 million at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center is an organization that works to help entrepreneurs start and grow new ventures locally. According to a September national study, small businesses in less-populated areas have fewer resources for sustainability through crisis or economic change.
To help small businesses recover from the pandemic, the SBDC, which provides workshops on starting new businesses and consultation appointments for existing small businesses, added a new advisory council of local business leaders this summer, according to a press release.
The advisory council is made up of local finance and legal experts, including representatives of F&M Bank, Atlantic Union Bank, Clark and Bradshaw Attorneys at Law and PBMares, who can provide professional services or advice to help small businesses grow, the press release said.
“[Atlantic Union Bank] supports the SV SBDC as they provide critical counseling, business plan assistance and other resources that help our business customers and prospects be better prepared when they come to the bank seeking a banking relationship,” Josiah Rider, business branch manager at Atlantic Union Bank, said in the press release.
The purpose of the council is to help make small businesses in the area more adaptive to changing circumstances and to serve as a hedge against unexpected crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.
“By exchanging up-to-date information about what businesses need and the professional services available to meet those needs, the advisory council creates a targeted and accessible network to help boost resiliency and growth,” Joyce Krech, the center’s director, said in the release.
