Small Business Development Centers serve tiny, brand-new ventures. But the centers in localities all over the state, play a mighty role in local economies.
The Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center an incubator and counselor for new or potential small businesses in the area, promoted its new director, Allison Dugan, recently, according to a Tuesday press release from the center.
Dugan worked as the SV-SBDC's assistant director before being promoted. She held that position since 2019, according to the release. Dugan succeeds Joyce Krech as director. Krech held the post for more than 20 years and is retiring.
Dugan has held roles in the arts and tourism industries in her career, before joining the staff of the SV-SBDC in 2015, as a business advisor, the release said.
Dugan is well-known in the area for the personal relationships she fosters with small businesses; building relationships with a number of small businesses in the area.
"We want to continue to enhance those services," Dugan said in the release. "By listening to what businesses and localities truly need, finding gaps in services, and then using the expertise and resources available throughout our extensive network to drive business opportunities and skills."
To learn more about the SV-SBDC, visit valleysbdc.org. The SV-SBDC is hosted by James Madison University and is part of the Virginia SBDC Network.
