Smiles for Life Dental Care announced that Dr. Geovanny Balderas, D.M.D., will be joining its team Monday, March 6.
He has been practicing for the last few years in Winchester and is very excited to join the team in the Valley. Dr. Geo, as he is known by his patients, received his bachelor of science in human nutrition, foods and exercises from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg. He then earned his doctor of dental medicine degree at The University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine in Philadelphia, graduating with distinctive honors in community oral health.
While earning his dental degree, Balderas served the community as an expanded functions dental auxiliary at the Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Center. After completing his dental degree, Balderas began working as an associate general dentist in the Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey Region. He is a proud member of the Academy of General Dentistry, the American Dental Association, the Hispanic Dental Association and the Shenandoah Valley Dental Association.
Balderas is passionate about patient education and oral health from a whole-body perspective and delivering high-quality care. During his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family, exploring hiking/biking trails and fishing. He currently resides in Winchester with his girlfriend (Carol), two cats (Sheba and Mr. Oliver) and dog (Leo).
If interested in becoming a patient with any of Smiles for Life’s doctors, please call the Bridgewater office at 540-828-2312 or the Staunton office at 540-887-3304.
