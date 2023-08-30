Harrisonburg’s Smith House Galleries will host a new exhibition starting Friday.
The exhibition, created by James Madison University emeritus and U.S. Army veteran Jerry Coulter, will feature paintings, drawings, and mixed media, according to a press release.
“My studio is often filled with figurative and non objective paintings at various stages of development,” Coulter said in the release. “I see no difference in the basic task of fitting feeling to form regardless of which type of painting I am working on at the time. I enjoy the freedom from realistic imagery in non objective painting while at the same time facing the daunting task of bringing order out of chaos in the search of perfect fit of form to feeling.”
Coulter’s exhibition, Figure & Abstract Paintings, will be displayed through Sept. 29. The gallery will be open from 11 a.m., Monday through Friday. Visitors will have a chance to meet the artist during receptions on First Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Second Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The exhibition can also be viewed online at https://www.valleyarts.org/current-exhibition. For more information, visit https://www.valleyarts.org/.
